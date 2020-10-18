X
Popular Searches

Snapchat Now Lets Users Add Music to Snaps and Stories

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A screenshot of Snapchat Sounds in action.
Snapchat

Better late than never! Snapchat is launching Sounds, a feature that lets you add music to your Snaps and Stories. Thousands of songs are available on Snapchat, including a yet-to-be-released song from Justin Bieber and benny blanco titled “Lonely.” Sounds is only available on iOS, and Snapchat hasn’t announced a date for the Android rollout.

To use Sounds, take a Snap and press the small music (🎵) icon on the bottom-right corner of your screen. You can choose from featured songs or search for a song that you like. People who watch your Snap with Sounds can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and artist name. Viewers can also press “Play This Song” to pull up the track on their streaming platform of choice.

Sounds is pretty bare-bones when compared to Instagram and Tiktok’s music features. Instagram lets you add animated song lyrics to Stories with music, and TikTok lets users publish audio tracks for other users to enjoy.

Still, Snapchat is laying a strong foundation with Sounds. The feature looks clean and already contains thousands of tracks from most major publishers. And in Snapchat’s press release, the company hints that users may soon have the option to record and share their own Sounds à la TikTok.

Source: Snapchat

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
38 people were interested in this!

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
38 people were interested in this!

2020 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" VR Ready FHD Gaming Laptop,8 cores AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS(Upto 4.2 GHzBeat i7-10750H),Backlight,HDMI,USB C,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650,Gray,Win 10 (12GB RAM|512GB PCIe SSD)
24 people were interested in this!

MSI GT76 Titan DT 10SGS-055 i9-10900K/RTX2080Super/64GB/2TBSSD/Win10PRO Gaming Laptop
22 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
19 people were interested in this!

Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M W/ Aluminum Panels, Vertical Chimney Layout, Type-C I/O Panel, Noise Reduction Technology & Discreet Top Air Vents
17 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
16 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
16 people were interested in this!

Bio Bidet Slim Zero-Non Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet, Dual Nozzle, Nightlight, Unified Brass, Inlet and T-Valve-Easy to use Chrome Plated Side Lever DIY Installation, White
16 people were interested in this!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3, Black
16 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular