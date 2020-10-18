Snapchat Now Lets Users Add Music to Snaps and Stories

Better late than never! Snapchat is launching Sounds, a feature that lets you add music to your Snaps and Stories. Thousands of songs are available on Snapchat, including a yet-to-be-released song from Justin Bieber and benny blanco titled “Lonely.” Sounds is only available on iOS, and Snapchat hasn’t announced a date for the Android rollout.

To use Sounds, take a Snap and press the small music (🎵) icon on the bottom-right corner of your screen. You can choose from featured songs or search for a song that you like. People who watch your Snap with Sounds can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and artist name. Viewers can also press “Play This Song” to pull up the track on their streaming platform of choice.

Sounds is pretty bare-bones when compared to Instagram and Tiktok’s music features. Instagram lets you add animated song lyrics to Stories with music, and TikTok lets users publish audio tracks for other users to enjoy.

Still, Snapchat is laying a strong foundation with Sounds. The feature looks clean and already contains thousands of tracks from most major publishers. And in Snapchat’s press release, the company hints that users may soon have the option to record and share their own Sounds à la TikTok.