Nacon’s Official Xbox Game Streaming Controllers for Android Come in Two Sizes

We’re in the middle of a renaissance of controllers for phones, thanks to a similar boom of streaming services. Nacon, a smaller accessory maker, is jumping into the fray with two models officially licensed for Xbox Game Pass streaming. The Nacon MG-X (the lil’ one) and MG-X Pro (the big ‘un) both hold an Android phone and connect via Bluetooth.

The designs are fairly standard as these things go, with slide-out center compartments that can accommodate Android phone with screens of up to 6.7 inches. (That’s probably a little fluid, since some phones are taller than others thanks to bezels and screen ratios.) Both use all of the official Xbox buttons including the signature home button, so they’ll be able to handle all of your streaming needs.

The controllers last for 20 hours on a charge, but notably say nothing about vibration features. They’ll be available for purchase in “early 2021,” and should work with standard Android games and other streaming services in a pinch.