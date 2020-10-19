NASA Partners With Nokia to Build a Cellular Network on the Moon

As mobile carriers are pushing for 5G connectivity around the world, a new partnership between NASA and Nokia is now promising to bring cellular connectivity to the moon.

Announced on Monday, the duo plans to have the cellular network built by late 2022. But unlike here on Earth, they’ll be using the more tested and reliable 4G LTE network. Though Nokia says it will make the jump to 5G “eventually.”

Nokia is partnering with Intuitive Machines, a private, Texas-based spacecraft design company to deliver the equipment between Earth and the Moon via their lunar lander.

The new network will enable astronauts to make voice calls as well as use data features such as video calls on their own devices. Additionally, it will also allow for remote access and control to lunar rovers and other robotic devices. NASA expects humans to return to the moon sometime in 2024.