The 2-Inch Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Launches at Just $25

Need a smaller version of the super-powerful Raspberry Pi 4? The Raspberry Pi Foundation just launched its new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, a bare-bones SoC that packs fantastic performance in a 2.16 by 1.57-inch form factor. The Compute Module 4 is available now starting at $25.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is practically twice as fast as its predecessor, the Compute Module 3+. It sports the same 64-bit 1.5 GHz quad-core BCM2711 processor as the full-sized Raspberry Pi 4, and offers dual HDMI output with VideoCore VI graphics for 4K 60FPS decoding and 1080p 30 FPS encoding.

Need some extra horsepower? The Pi Compute Module 4 comes in 32 configurations ranging from $25 to $90. The cheapest “Lite Edition” Module 4 has just 1GB of RAM with no wireless connectivity, while more expensive options come with up to 8GB RAM, 32GB of flash storage, and optional wireless connectivity.

Unfortunately, the Compute Module 4’s updated form factor and perpendicular connectors break compatibility with older accessories. If you need to add ports to your Module 4 computer, prepare to shell out an extra $35 for the new Compute Module 4 I/O Board. It comes with two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, two USB 2.0 ports, a PCIE Gen 2 x1 socket, a 40-pin GPIO connector, a 12-volt barrel jack, camera and display connectors, and a MicroSD slot. The Pi Foundation also sells a new Compute Module 4 Antenna Kit for commercial settings and robotics.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 goes on sale October 19th for $25. Still, some retailers haven’t added the Compute Module 4 to their websites. Check back tomorrow if you can’t find the Compute Module 4 on sites like CanaKit or Newark.