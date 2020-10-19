Apple TV+ Adds Classic ‘Peanuts’ Specials Today with New Ones on the Way

Today, cartoon animation studio WildBrain announced a new collection of one-off special episodes starring the Peanuts gang, available on Apple TV+. The service will also play home to The Snoopy Show when it launches in 2021. The classic holiday specials will be added to Apple TV+’s catalogue this year as well.

The holiday specials will be available for free to non-subscribers for a limited time. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the Halloween special, is available on Apple TV+ today and will be free from October 30 through November 1. The Thanksgiving special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, is available on November 18, and will be free from November 25 until November 27. And of course, the wonderful Christmas special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be released on December 4 to subscribers, and for free from December 11 through December 13.

Next year, Apple TV+ will be releasing season two of Snoopy in Space as well as new holiday specials for Earth Day, Mother’s Day, and New Year’s Eve. Apple TV+ will launch The Snoopy Show on February 5th, and a 70th anniversary documentary about the series sometime in 2021 as well.