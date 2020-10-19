X
Popular Searches

You Can’t Play Oculus Go Games on the Oculus Quest 2

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A man playing a game on an Oculus Quest 2.
Facebook

The Oculus Go was a simple little VR headset that toed the line of affordability and practicality. “Was” being the keyword because it’s discontinued. That’s OK though, many of your Go games work on the Oculus Quest, an arguably superior VR headset. Unfortunately, if you upgraded to an Oculus Quest 2, then you’ll lose your Go app and games.

The news comes to us from Oculus’ consulting CTO, John Carmack. When you dig into the app menus on the original Oculus Quest, there’s a dropdown to select Oculus Go games. But users noticed that’s missing on the Quest 2.

As Carmack explains, that’s because the Quest 2 just doesn’t support the feature. He says he “lost that internal debate.” It’s not clear what issues led to the decision, but there are differences between the Oculus Go and the Quest/Quest 2, including the number of cameras and controllers.

Unfortunately, that means if you purchased a few Go games from your original Oculus headset, you’ll need to keep that unit around to play them. If you don’t already have an original Oculus Quest set, you’ll have difficulty finding it. The company stopped making it after announcing the Quest 2. With that change, Oculus Go and its apps are well and truly dead.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
485 people were interested in this!

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

MSI GT76 Titan DT 10SGS-055 i9-10900K/RTX2080Super/64GB/2TBSSD/Win10PRO Gaming Laptop
103 people were interested in this!

2020 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" VR Ready FHD Gaming Laptop,8 cores AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS(Upto 4.2 GHzBeat i7-10750H),Backlight,HDMI,USB C,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650,Gray,Win 10 (12GB RAM|512GB PCIe SSD)
83 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
58 people were interested in this!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3, Black
55 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
53 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
52 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Plus Stylus Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Programmable Shortcut Buttons, Support Tilt for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen, iPad 6, 7th Gen, iPad Air 3rd Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen
49 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular