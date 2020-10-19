X
Popular Searches

Google Discontinued the Nest Secure Alarm System With No Promised Replacement

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Nest Secure device with trackers and keyfobs.
Google

What do you consider the essential components of a security system? Perhaps cameras, sensors, and an arming system? Well, if you plan to use Nest products for your DIY security, you’ll have to do without the last. Google confirmed it’s not selling the Nest Secure device anymore, and it doesn’t appear to have a replacement in the works.

The Nest Secure, for the uninitiated, was an unassuming device. Part Google Home, part sensor system, part keypad and arming system, it acted as the hub for a Nest DIY security system. You could arm and disarm your security system by using an included fob or typing in a pin code on its numpad.

But while it debuted in 2017 and turned on Nest Mini (formerly Google Home) features in 2019, it never saw a hardware update. That, coupled with a “No Longer Available” added to the product’s page last week, is a cause for concern.

Now, according to Android Police, Google has confirmed it discontinued the Nest Secure. If you already have one, don’t fret; it will keep working. But if you were planning to buy one, you missed your window. You can’t find it through Google or other retailers like Best Buy. It doesn’t appear that Google has a sequel in the works, at least not yet.

Nest began life as a smart home system and side-stepped into security options like the Nest cam and Nest secure. With this change, the company steps back to something closer to its original purpose—a unified smart home.

via Android Police

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
485 people were interested in this!

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

MSI GT76 Titan DT 10SGS-055 i9-10900K/RTX2080Super/64GB/2TBSSD/Win10PRO Gaming Laptop
103 people were interested in this!

2020 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" VR Ready FHD Gaming Laptop,8 cores AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS(Upto 4.2 GHzBeat i7-10750H),Backlight,HDMI,USB C,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650,Gray,Win 10 (12GB RAM|512GB PCIe SSD)
83 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
58 people were interested in this!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3, Black
55 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
53 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
52 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Plus Stylus Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Programmable Shortcut Buttons, Support Tilt for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen, iPad 6, 7th Gen, iPad Air 3rd Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen
49 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular