Facebook is Testing a Chronological News Feed on Mobile

Color us shocked; here at Review Geek, we have a brand new view for Facebook on mobile—a chronological news feed! The new view comes courtesy of a new tabbed system with Home, Favorites, and Recent options. We’ve only seen the new view on a few devices, so this may be a limited test

At first glance, the latest Facebook update appears somewhat similar to a new view TechCrunch revealed in a code dive back in February. But whereas TechCrunch’s code teardown revealed Relevant, Recent, and Seen tabs, we see Home, Favorites, and Recent tabs.

The Home tab appears to be the algorithm generated view you’re used to (and probably hate). Favorites replace the old “See First” Facebook feature and highlights the people and pages you’ve marked as favorite. And Recent gives you Chronological list of your news feed, including pages, groups, and friends.

This appears to be a server-side update, and you may already have it. You won’t see the new tabs until you scroll through your feed. We’ve seen the update come through on both iOS and Android devices, but not desktop so far. Hopefully this is a sign of a change for everyone, and not just a limited test.