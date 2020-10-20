Charge All the Things With Mophie’s New 4-in-1 Wireless Charger

Mophie, well-known for its expansive and expensive wireless charging solutions, is back with a new more capable charging mat. The $150 4-in-1 wireless charging mat will charge up to three smartphones and an Apple Watch simultaneously. Best of all, you can buy it directly from Mophie right now.

The mat will charge your devices at speeds up to 10W per device, and the optional Apple Watch attachment can be removed to free up a USB-A port to allow you to charge a device of your choosing. Of course, the mat will be able to charge through most decently-thick cases. But don’t expect to wirelessly charge through Otterbox cases or thicker, heavy duty cases.

And unlike some other wireless charging mats on the market, the Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charger will come with the Apple Watch attachment included. The company also has a less expensive 3-in-1 charger available that’ll charge up to two smartphones and an Apple Watch.