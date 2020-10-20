X
Pokémon GO Partnership Offers Bonus Rewards and Events to Verizon Users

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Pokemon GO mobile AR game
Verizon/Niantic

Today, Verizon announced that it is expanding its partnership with Pokémon GO developer Niantic to enhance the popular mobile game’s experience for its customers. Those using Verizon will be able to access exclusive bonus events, avatar clothing options, and sponsored gifts, as well as an upcoming 5G multiplayer AR game demo.

“Our work with Niantic, combined with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network will make the future of gaming a reality for customers,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Content at Verizon. “We’re creating new, interactive experiences that are only available on Verizon, and this is just one of the many ways we’re transforming how we integrate gaming into our network and content offerings.”

Some of the exclusive events and bonuses include: a Verizon-only Pokémon GO Special Weekend starting November 7, with a chance to catch rare Pokémon and other rewards; new masks and a hooded sweatshirt and mask set for avatars; and digital billboards offering sponsored in-game gifts. Verizon is also soon releasing a multiplayer mobile AR game, and users will also be among the first to try it out.

Verizon is touting its 5G network as one that’s ideal for gaming, thanks to its fast, high-bandwidth capabilities. With more people than ever gaming (and especially playing multiplayer mobile games, like Pokémon GO and Fortnite), it’s critical to have a network connection that can keep up with whatever you’re doing.

Verizon customers can get signed up for the exclusive Pokémon GO event on November 7 by entering the Verizon UP portal starting today to get a code, entering the code here to grab a ticket, opening the game to receive a medal confirming event participation, and, of course, playing the game over that weekend!

Source: Verizon

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek.

Recently Popular