Google’s Two New Photo Printing Options Make Getting Prints Easier

Google Photos smartphone application icon on iPhone X screen close up
Good news shutterbugs! Google announced two new ways for you to get physical prints of your favorite photos you’ve taken. Starting later this month, you’ll be able to opt for Google’s premium print series, or sign up for same-day printing at Walgreens. These additional options are great for scrapbooking as well as for displaying your photos throughout your home.

The premium print series costs $6.99 per month, which includes shipping but not taxes. It uses Google’s machine learning to automatically suggest 10 of your best monthly images for printing. Of course, you’ll have the final say and you can also further customize with matte or glossy print options, and add a border. You’ll also have the option to skip a month as needed, or to turn your prints into postcards using cardstock paper.

Google Photos premium print series delivery package, opened with prints on top
Google is also offering same-day prints from Walgreens. You can now order 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 photo prints. All you have to do is open your Google Photos app, select the photos you want printed, choose the sizes for each (or apply the same size for all), choose any edits you want, and select a store near you. Through this method, prints start at $0.25 each.

These handy printing services will roll out towards the end of the month. Google also has other options available to you, like turning your digital photos into canvas prints or photo books and having them shipping to your home, or same-day prints from CVS Pharmacy and Walmart, all of which are available from within the app. With so many easy options available, you have no excuse not to go out and take great photos or to get started with your latest scrapbooking project.

