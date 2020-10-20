Bring the Retro Arcade Experience on the Go With Atari’s Mini ‘PONG’ Machine

X
Andrew Heinzman
Two years after unveiling the full-sized PONG Coffee Table, Atari is back with a portable arcade machine called the Mini PONG Jr. With two classic dial controls and a 7.9-inch display, the Mini PONG Jr provides an authentic retro experience anytime, anywhere. Atari plans to announce Mini PONG Jr pricing and availability before the end of 2020.

The Mini PONG Jr is a straightforward gaming machine that runs on a USB cable or AA batteries. It has buttons for volume and game settings, and features 10 levels of AI for single-player games. Atari is focusing on the core gaming experience here, choosing to ditch flashy lights and extra gameplay modes in favor of classic controls and a simple LCD display.

Atari teamed up with its long-time partner UNIS Technology to develop the Mini PONG Jr. The two companies plan to show off their PONG machine at the October 21st UNIS Showcase 2020, and should announce pricing before the end of the year.

Our friends at Arcade1Up will handle Mini PONG Jr distribution in the US. If you’re interested in at-home arcade machines, check out some of our Arcade1Up reviews.

Source: Atari/UNIS via Engadget

Recently Popular