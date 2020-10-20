X
New Challenger Approaching: Amazon Luna Game Streaming Early Access Starts Now

Amazon Luna game streaming service
Amazon

Let the battle be joined. After Google, NVIDIA, and Microsoft entered the booming streaming game service market with Stadia, GeForce NOW, and Xbox Game Pass respectively, it seems like it was only a matter of time before web backbone Amazon got in on the action. The time is up, as the Luna game streaming service is available starting today.

Not for everyone, of course: Luna game streaming is in early access for “some customers,” selected via an invite-only system. Amazon’s announcement post is keen to point out that this stuff if just starting, and that there are going to be some bumps along the way.

But according to the post, Luna will be available to said early access customers today, on the PC, Mac, Amazon’s Fire TV platform, the iPhone and iPad via web apps (to get around Apple’s controversial App Store block), with an Android app “coming soon.” The basic service is $6 a month, with access to 50 games at the moment with more coming later. Amazon says that The Ubisoft Channel will offer the mega-publisher’s biggest franchises, including the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as a separate monthly charge. Again, that’s coming soon.

Amazon’s introductory post didn’t give a list of games, but plenty are visible on the service’s promotional landing page. These include, but are not limited to, the following 33 titles:

  • Abzu
  • Blasphemous 
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons 
  • Control 
  • Everspace
  • Furi
  • Ghost of a Tale 
  • GRID
  • Indivisible 
  • Lumines Remastered 
  • Metro: Exodus 
  • Obduction 
  • Overcooked 2
  • Paper Beast 
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Rez: Infinite 
  • Rime
  • River City Girls
  • The Sexy Brutale 
  • Shadow Tactics 
  • Shantae: Half Genie Hero
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 
  • SteamWorld Quest 
  • Sonic Mania 
  • The Surge 2
  • Tennis World Tour 2 
  • Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Two Point Hospital 
  • Valfaris
  • Yooka-Laylee: Impossible Lair 
  • Ys VIII

Amazon will sell the Luna Controller, a Wi-Fi-powered controller more than a little similar to Google’s Stadia controller, for $50. Players can also use standard Bluetooth controllers, or mouse and keyboard—whatever works on the device that they’re using.

Amazon says it’s sending out invitations today. You can still ask to be let in early here, though with “hundreds of thousands” of existing requests, you may have to wait a while.

