Watch Quibi on Your TV With the New Android TV App

No one could blame you if you forgot about Quibi, but the company released an app for Android TV. You can grab the app for free on the Play Store for all Android-enabled TVs including the new Chromecast with Google TV. While the app is free, you’ll need to be subscribed in order to access any of the shows. Pricing starts at $5 with ads and $8 if you’d prefer ad-free.

As a refresher, Quibi is a mobile-first video streaming service. All content is optimized for viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, and for a while there it was only available for smartphones, leaving out tablets and TVs.

The app itself is pretty basic, but that’s not a bad thing. The app allows you to browse and view whatever is available on the service, and the entire app can be controlled with just the remote. You’ll have three tabs up top: recently watched, what’s new, and search. If you don’t subscribe to Quibi already, the service offers a free two-week trial. You can grab the app now from the Google Play Store.