X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: The Best Gifts for ‘Minecraft’ Lovers of All Ages

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Minecraft logo over blocky Minecraft-style background of grass block
Phoenix 1319/Shutterstock.com

Minecraft has maintained its place as one of the most popular games of all time since it’s initial release in 2009, putting it alongside other legendary games like Grand Theft Auto, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty. Because it’s so awesome, we couldn’t help but round up the best Minecraft gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

For years, the sandbox video game has been the go-to game for livestreamers and education as well as an outlet for the most creative among us. Its easygoing open-world design is perfect for Crafters both young and old, and its exciting updates and cross-platform playability make it easy to keep enjoying for years, whether you prefer to play alone or online with friends.

If you have friends or family members that love Minecraft (or if you’re the one in your bunch who loves the game), you’ll want to grab a few of these fun themed gifts and stocking stuffers before they’re gone. And of course, download Minecraft if you haven’t already!

Even More Minecraft Goodness: Minecraft Dungeons

Yes, Minecraft is the type of game you could play forever. But if you ever want to shake things up a bit, try Minecraft Dungeons ($19.99) as it focuses on fighting baddies over building houses and mining for ore. The exciting action-adventure game is a dungeon crawler set in the world of Minecraft, so you’ll see familiar hostile mobs like skeletons, spiders, creepers, slimes, and zombies as well as new enemy mobs.

Minecraft Dungeons has you embarking on an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the nefarious Arch-Illager. You’ll fight your way through new terrain and even have opportunities to customize your character and upgrade armor and weapons. The game is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass, and also supports online co-op mode for up to four players making it perfect for family and friend playthroughs.

Get Minecraft Dungeons

Mine for Ore Blocks: Foam Diamond Pickaxe

Foam diamond pickaxe replica from Minecraft
ThinkGeek

It can take a lot of time and energy to find diamonds in the game and craft them into weapons, but it’s not so difficult to get your own (faux) Diamond Pickaxe in real life. In fact, you won’t even have to break the bank to get one! It’s an officially licensed product from the game’s developer, Mojang, and is a full-size replica of the diamond pickaxe in the game.

With its bold colors and fun design, the pickaxe is perfect for displaying in your game room or using in your cosplay. And since it’s made of sturdy (yet cushioned) EVA foam, it’s also good for casual roughhousing. You probably won’t have any luck mining stone with it, though.

Mine for Ore Blocks

ThinkGeek Officially Licensed Minecraft Foam Diamond Pickaxe

This EVA foam diamond pickaxe is an officially licensed replica from Minecraft (Mojang), and is perfect for collectors.

   Shop Now   

$19.99
More offers

It’s Like Minecraft IRL: LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0

LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0 Set
LEGO

Many folks who grew up playing with LEGO bricks gravitated towards Minecraft, and the reverse is probably true of younger kids. So LEGO’s choice to start releasing themed sets from the game like this one, entitled The Crafting Box 3.0 only seemed natural. This set contains 564 bricks and pieces as well as mobs and characters like Steve and Alex.

The colorful and well-balanced Minecraft LEGO set is perfect for playing out all kinds of creative adventures as it includes a super awesome looking castle, a river, trees, a farm, a treasure chest, and even a functional TNT launcher. When constructed, the set measures 7 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, and will look perfect on a collector’s shelf (or in the hands of your children).

It's Like Minecraft IRL

LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0 21161 Minecraft Brick Construction Toy and Minifigures, Castle and Farm Building Set, Great Gift for Minecraft Players Aged 8 and up, New 2020 (564 Pieces)

This is a fun-filled LEGO Minecraft set, with 564 bricks and fun player characters and mobs. Perfect for kids and collectors.

   Shop Now   

$69.99
More offers

For Buying In-Game Skins and More: 1720 Minecoins Gift Card

Minecoins digital gift card
Mojang

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is how easy it is to customize and mod—the options are seemingly limitless. You, too, can explore worlds and styles beyond what the vanilla version of the game offers by downloading skins, texture packs, and additional world maps from the Minecraft Marketplace. These do cost money, of course, but you can rectify that if you’ve got a few Minecoins in hand.

This digital gift card gets you a whopping 1,720 in-game Minecoins, which is enough to buy a variety of new skins, texture packs, and more. The digital code can be redeemed on Xbox, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 platforms. Now you can mine in style!

For Buying In-Game Skins and More

Minecraft: Minecoins Pack: 1720 Coins - Xbox One [Digital Code]

Buy a digital gift card for 1720 in-game Minecoins, which are exactly what you need for buying texture packs, skins, and new world maps for expanded gameplay.

   Shop Now   

$9.88
More offers

Squishy, Not Scary: Creeper Plush Toy

Creeper Plush Toy
Mojang

Though exploding Creepers are the bane of every Crafter’s existence, they are actually quite pleasant (and non-exploding) in plush toy form. Where the mob only dreams of destroying your house and other construction projects in the game, this version of the Creeper will quickly become your favorite cuddle partner or desk buddy.

This Creeper plush toy is officially licensed by Mojang, and it’s made of super soft polyester Valboa fibers (ideal for cuddling). It measures approximately 10.5 inches, so it’s not even as gigantic and scary as it is in Minecraft.

Squishy, Not Scary

JINX Minecraft Creeper Plush Stuffed Toy, Green, 10.5" Tall

Buy a cute and soft plush toy of the iconic Creeper mob for your Minecraft or plushie collection.

   Shop Now   

$32.22
More offers

Light Up Your Room: Minecraft Torch

Minecraft plastic torch that lights up
ThinkGeek/Highland Farms

Every good Minecraft adventurer understands the importance of torches. They make it easier to see your surroundings and help keep away any mobs with malicious intentions. So, go ahead and stock up on these Light-Up Torches for your own home, just to be safe.

The torch looks just like the ones in the game, and can be sat on a flat surface or mounted on a wall at a 45-degree angle (though it doesn’t come with any mounting hardware). It’s constructed with high-quality ABS plastic and requires three AAA batteries to work.

Light Up Your Room

Highland Farms Select Light-Up Wall Torch - Mounts to Your Wall

These torches look stylish, just like they do in the game, and they help keep away the things that go bump at night...in the game.

   Shop Now   

$25.99
More offers

Minecraft-ize Your Smartphone: Creeper PopSockets Grip

PopSockets Grip with Minecraft Creeper design
PopSockets

Whether you prefer to play Minecraft on your smartphone or are just generally obsessed with the game (we totally understand!), a Creeper PopSocket Grip and Stand only seems logical. Hold your phone comfortably while showing off your undying love for everyone’s favorite mob at the same time. Plus, it’s a great idea for a gamer-themed stocking stuffer!

The fun PopSockets Grip makes it easier for you to hold your phone when performing tasks like texting, taking photos, scrolling through social media, watching videos, or taking a video call with friends. PopSockets’ advanced adhesive provides a secure hold on your device, but can also be removed or repositioned easily without ruining it.

Minecraft-ize Your Smartphone

Video Game Green Creeper PopSockets Grip and Stand for Phones and Tablets

This fun PopSockets Grip and Stand is perfect for holding your phone comfortably while you game, scroll, and take calls.

   Shop Now   

$15.97
More offers

Heal Thyself, Poison Thine Enemies: Color Changing Potion Bottle

Officially licensed Minecraft Color Changing Light Up Potion Bottle
Mojang

Potions are a long-time favorite of Minecraft players who favor a more … alchemical approach to the game. Plus they’re cool to look at. And for once, these Color-Changing Potion Bottles are even cooler looking in real life than they are in the game. The bottle even lights up, and you can switch between eight different colors: indigo, light blue, cyan, green, peach, yellow, red, and white just by tapping on the bottle’s cork.

The potion bottle is officially licensed by Mojang, and is an original (and exclusive) ThinkGeek creation. It has a three-minute timeout in order to preserve battery, but all you have to do is touch the top to light it up again. The bottle measures 7 inches tall, 4.75 inches wide, and 2 inches deep, and it requires two AAA batteries to work.

Heal Thyself, Poison Thine Enemies

ThinkGeek Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle - Lights Up and Switches Between 8 Different Colors - Officially Licensed Minecraft Toys

Get one of these awesome officially licensed color-changing potion bottles to light up your gaming room.

   Shop Now   

$29.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q90TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
124 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
105 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
81 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
73 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
64 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
57 people were interested in this!

The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles, Silicone Popcorn Maker, Collapsible Bowl Bpa Free and Dishwasher Safe - 15 Colors Available (AQUA)
56 people were interested in this!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit (FAO-442)
55 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
54 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
53 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular