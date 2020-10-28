X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: The Best Headphones for the Gym

Eric Schoon @ericpschoon
Beats PowerBeats on a multicolored backdrop
Beats

Music is motivating. It can mean the difference between pushing that last set, making it through that last interval, or pushing yourself just a little bit harder. A good set of headphones in the gym cannot only enhance your workout but also block out all the other annoying sounds that you don’t want to hear.

What Makes for a Good Pair of Gym Headphones?

There are definitely a few key features you want to look for when it comes to headphones for the gym.

  • Wireless and Battery: This is a big one. Exercising, of course, requires a lot of movement, and you know what gets in the way of movement? Wires. Wireless is the way to go for exercise headphones, and we solely feature wireless options on this list. But when you’re looking at wireless headphones, the battery life is also something you need to be concerned with. Preferably, the battery will actually last for multiple exercise sessions without needing a recharge.
  • Durability: You shouldn’t need to worry about being careful with your headphones while exercising. Not only do they need to survive a drop or bump, but sweat resistance is also a necessity. Of course, throwing in some proper water resistance doesn’t hurt either.
  • Secure and Comfortable: These both have to do with how the headphones are shaped and the materials they’re made out of. This will be different between in-ear and over-ear headphones, but not only should the headphones stay securely in place while being used but they also need to be comfortable. The body is put through enough strain while exercising, the ears don’t need to feel part of that as well.
  • Transparency Mode: Most headphones boast noise canceling as a premiere feature, but some times you need to hear your surroundings even in a crowded gym. Transparency mode allows your music and the outside world to blend at the push of a button so that you have a better idea of what’s going on around you.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro
Apple

While the AirPods Pro are made to be a general pair of headphones, they’re still fantastic for the gym. With a secure and comfortable fit, water-resistant build, and quality sound these earbuds already check a lot of boxes. But then throw in the active noise cancellation and the ability to toggle transparency mode with a single tap so you can hear your surroundings, and these really become something worth looking at. It’s also important to note that the AirPods Pro work on Android devices along with iOS, and you’ll still have access to active noise cancellation and transparency mode.

The AirPods Pro lasts for 4.5 hours on a full charge, but the included charging case can supply them with up to 24 hours total.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

A great all-around pair of wireless earbuds.

   Shop Now   

$199.99
More offers

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra

Another premium pair of wireless earbuds, but these are specifically designed with exercise in mind. These earbuds are rated with an Ingress Protection rating of IP57 meaning they can survive being submerged in up to a meter of water. You can also tune your audio however you like with the Jabra Sound+ app (Android/iOS).

On top of that, these headphones also feature a transparency mode (called “HearThrough Mode”) for better hearing your surroundings, high-quality sound, and a comfortable fit. These also just got an update that brings ANC to the table, so you get the best of both worlds. They’re also available in six colors: Mint, Navy, Copper Black, Sienna, Gold Beige, and Titanium Black.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Navy – Wireless Earbuds for Running and Sport, Charging Case Included, 4th Generation, 24 Hour Battery, Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds

Excellent earbuds with some great fitness features.

   Shop Now   

$149.99
More offers

Beats Powerbeats and Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats

The Powerbeats Pro deliver on excellent sound quality in a sweat-resistant and securely fit package. But on top of the basics, they also throw in media controls via the buttons on each earbud and up to 9 hours of battery life on a full charge, with the included charging case boosting that up to 24. They’re also available in eight different colors: Black, Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Ivory, Moss, Navy, Lava Red, and Spring Yellow.

However, this is also the most expensive pair of earbuds on this list, but if you’re looking to save a bit then the standard Powerbeats are still a great set. They still have excellent sound quality, feature 15 hours of battery life, and are sweat resistant. The main downside you’re sacrificing is that they’re not fully wireless so there’s a cable connecting the two earbuds that can get in the way of things. But overall, they’re a great alternative in a more affordable package.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours Of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant Earbuds - Black

A solid pair of headphones with great sound quality.

   Shop Now   

$249.95
More offers

Jaybird Vista

Jaybird Vista
Jaybird

The final pair of wireless earbuds on this list, the Vistas impress with great sound quality, a light and comfortable design, and 16 hours of battery life on a full charge with the included charging case boosting that to 32 hours. These earbuds are also fully waterproof with an Ingress Protection Rating of IPX7 meaning they’ll survive being submerged in up to a meter of water (so spills, sweat, and rain won’t be an issue).

You can customize the sound of the Vistas with the Jaybird app (iOS/Android) and also use the app to keep track of your earbud’s location as well. The Vistas are available in three colors: Black, Nimbus Gray, and Planetary Green.

Jaybird Vista

Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Waterproof Earbud Premium Headphones - Black

Some good headphones with even better battery life.

   Shop Now   

$149.95
More offers

Plantronics Backbeat Fit 6100

Poly Backbeat Fit 6100
Plantronics

This is our only over-ear pick on this list, but while earbuds are definitely preferable for exercising the BackBeat Fit 6100 manages an appealing feature-set for fitness enthusiasts. The comfortable and breathable materials ensure you can wear them for long stretches, and they’re resistant to sweat and small amounts of water. These headphones also sound great, and they even include a transparency mode for better hearing your surroundings.

Overall, when it comes to over-ear headphones, these are the best of the lot. They even feature 24 hours of battery life so a dead battery should never be an issue. The BackBeat Fit 6100 are available in three colors: Black, Camo, and Grey.

Plantronics Backbeat Fit 6100

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Sport, Sweatproof and Water-Resistant, Black

A pair of over-ear headphones that manages to be good for the gym.

   Shop Now   

$98.95
More offers

READ NEXT
Eric Schoon Eric Schoon
Eric Schoon is a writer for Review Geek and has spent most of his life thinking about and analyzing products of all shapes and sizes. From the latest games to the hottest smartphones, he enjoys finding the greatest strengths and weaknesses of everything he gets his hands on and then passing that information on to you. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
300 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
247 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
134 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
129 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
74 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
69 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
69 people were interested in this!

Highland Farms Select Light-Up Wall Torch - Mounts to Your Wall
67 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
64 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular