Samsung Is Giving Away Cans of Paint to Promote Its Artsy-Fartsy TVs

Samsung wants to make its artsy Lifestyle TVs the center of your living room. And what better way to promote the Serif, the Frame, and the rotating Sero TV, than with… free cans of paint? Samsung’s LivingColour paint collection includes six hues that evoke positive emotions and complement the expensive Lifestyle TVs.

Picking out paint is difficult, which is why Samsung partnered with color expert Karen Haller for its LivingColour paint collection. Karen selected two colors for each TV—a strong color that matches the TV frame and a complementary color for accents.

Samsung also teamed up with influencers to model the paints with their corresponding TVs. The Frame looks particularly good with some airy beige paint while the Serif and the Sero stand out in cool blue rooms.

Londoners can stroll over to Samsung’s King Cross concept store to grab a few liters of free paint October 26th. Samsung says that supplies are limited, so mark your calendar and wake up early! Unfortunately, LivingColour paints aren’t available in the US.