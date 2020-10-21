X
Popular Searches

Google is Capping Purchased Videos at 480p When Viewing on YouTube

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
YouTube TV app on an actual TV
YouTube TV

Google automatically syncs your Play Movies & TV content with your YouTube account. This enables you to watch all of your Play Movies & TV content on YouTube without having to repurchase your content. If you choose to watch said content on YouTube, however, you may be capped at 480p playback. You won’t get options to play movies in HD even if your original purchase was in HD quality.

The temporary cap seems to have been in place since early last week and YouTube says that the lack of HD playback is a result of a “technical issue.” However, YouTube did not mention when HD playback will be restored. It’s worth noting that this issue affects both rented and purchased content.

The cap only happens when viewing directly on the YouTube website and does not affect users using the app via Android, iOS, Android TV, or Chromecast. So if you’re really itching for HD playback, you’ll have options.

via Android Police 

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
793 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
748 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
341 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
95 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
80 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
79 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
71 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
63 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
62 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 Surround - For PC and PlayStation 4 - Black
61 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular