Pre-Orders are Now Open for Abode's Outdoor Smart Camera

Suzanne Humphries
Abode Outdoor Smart Camera against a blue and white background
Abode

Abode, a home security company, announced it is opening up pre-orders for its versatile Outdoor Smart Camera, which it debuted months ago at CES. You can secure yours today on Abode’s website for $159, which is $70 off its normal price of $229. The camera will ship during the week of November 16.

The smart camera works with Abode’s current DIY home security system or as a standalone device. It can also replace your old doorbell. The camera works both indoors and outdoors, and its included mounts let you place it wherever you need, even on a wall. Its built-in PIR motion sensor can detect any movement, and an infrared LED provides night vision capabilities. And an IP65 weather-resistance rating means it’ll stand up to a variety of conditions, like rain.

With a 152-degree field of view, the wide-angle camera will catch all comings and goings in 1080p high definition. The smart camera will send you a push notification on your smartphone when it detects movement so you can stay in the loop when someone is at your door. A two-way microphone and speaker allows you to speak with whomever is at your door through the app (available for both iOS and Android) even when you aren’t at home.

The camera has Alexa Video and Google Video support, so you can monitor its feed live on compatible devices, and it’s currently submitted to Apple for HomeKit certification. Future updates will allow it to identify individuals using facial recognition technology, reduce latency, and improve video quality.

Pre-order the Outdoor Smart Camera now for just $159, saving you 31% off the normal price. Shipping for the camera starts in the middle of November.

