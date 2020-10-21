X
Jabra’s ANC Update to the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t is Available Now

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Man listening to Jabra Elite 75t earbuds
Jabra

Jabra mentioned back in September that an update to both the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t would include support for Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Today, the company is rolling out that firmware update to both sets of earbuds. This is a free update for new and existing owners of the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t.

You’ll need to fire up the Jabra Sound+ companion app on Android or iOS and check for a firmware update. After you update your earbuds, you’ll have options to toggle between ANC, HearThrough, and off.

Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t ANC onboarding

Many true wireless earbuds rely on a dedicated ANC processor to make active noise canceling happen. But  Jabra found a way to eke out some extra power from the 75t’s existing Qualcomm chip to add ANC technology. That means both the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t are the first sets of earbuds to ever get ANC via a firmware update. It’s not quite as good as the 85t’s dedicated ANC processing, but it’s a great freebie for existing hardware.

Most headphone manufacturers have one set level of ANC for everyone. However, Jabra has taken a more personal approach to ANC. During the initial ANC setup, you’ll be prompted to “find the level with the strongest noise suppression” with a basic slider for adjustment. This allows you to choose how much or how little ANC you want. You might want more ANC while flying and less while you’re just sitting at the office, for example. This setup is very similar to the MySound setup, if you’ve used that in the past.

You can download the update right now if you own the Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t active. Just head to the app to get started.

 

Source: Jabra

