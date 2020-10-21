The $130,000 Hummer EV is All-Electric, All-Wheel Drive, and All Sold Out

The Hummer is back—well, kind of, anyway. GMC took the wraps off its Hummer EV, an electric pickup that mostly resembles the gas-guzzling Hummer of old. The company plans to sell the $130,000 electric “supertruck” starting in 2021, but if you want one and didn’t reserve already, you’ll have to wait.

When GMC said it would bring the Hummer back as an electric pickup, the obvious immediate thought was, “is it even a Hummer then?” The classic Hummer is known for its miles-per-tank outrageous expense and an unrelenting boxy look in giant SUV form. An electric pickup seemed the opposite of all that.

But based on GMC’s announcement, it’s clear to see the Hummer’s DNA lives on in the new electric “super truck.” GMC promises it has a range of 350 miles and a charge rate of 350 kW through its 800-volt system. That should get you 100 miles of charge in about 10 minutes.

It’s a pickup, of course, so what we really want to know is towing capacity. And sadly, we’ll have to wait to find out. While GMC did say the Hummer EV has 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque courtesy of a three-motor e4WD propulsion system, all of that involves fuzzy math that doesn’t really answer towing capacity questions.

Likewise, while the company promises a 350-mile range, that’s presumably under the best of conditions. You’ll likely see a dramatic increase if you use the Hummer EV pickup like a pickup. The more heavyweight you haul, the more you’ll need to charge.

But, along with a new electric personality, you’ll get a lot of modern-day comforts with the new Hummer. The interior features a large horizontal-orientated infotainment display, reminiscent of Tesla systems. It also has an “Ultravision” camera system that utilizes front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views so you can see obstacles more easily.

All four tires can go to a diagonal orientation for a “crab walk” like movement, which should make parallel parking much easier in the behemoth. And the tailgate includes an integrated step system so you can access the bed without a ladder. The Hummer also has an air suspension mode to smooth out the ride. And since there’s no engine in the front, you even get a “frunk” (front trunk) for extra storage.

As for pricing, how much you pay depends on how impatient you are and how much cash you have to burn. GMC plans to release the Hummer EV in several variants over the coming years, and if you wait long enough you can spend less. Edition 1, due out in $112,595. In 2022, GMC says it will release the EV3X for $99,994, followed by the EV2X for $89,994 in 2023, and the EV1X for $79,994 in 2024.

But spending less also gets you less. The EV1X doesn’t come with crab walk, air suspension, or the Ultravision camera system, for instance. No matter what version you want, you’ll have to wait.

GMC started taking reservations for the most expensive Edition 1 shortly after it unveiled the Hummer EV, and enough people signed up to fill all the spots.

You can still add yourself to a waitlist, but it’s not clear how long that’ll be. If you really want one and you have the cash, you may as well try.

Source: GMC via Electrek