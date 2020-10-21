X
Popular Searches

The Hulu-Led ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot is Premiering on November 20

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Animaniacs reboot on Hulu
Hulu/Amblin Entertainment/Warner Bros. Animation

Zany to the max! Popular ’90s kids show Animaniacs has been rebooted, and new episodes will premiere November 20 on Hulu. The show is bringing back totally insane-y siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot and their hilarious shenanigans for nostalgic audiences and a new generation alike.

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation have teamed up to bring forth a new 13-episode season. There will also be a second season of the show, which is slated for release sometime in 2021. The siblings will be up to new antics and, of course, you’ll also get to see fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain try to take over the world.

The trailer shared on the show’s Twitter page shows the characters getting caught up with pop culture goings-on and providing snarky commentary on topics like originality, selling out, getting catfished, technology, and mansplaining.

Animaniacs originally aired from 1993 through 1995 on Fox Kids, and from 1995 through 1998 as part of the Kids’ WB afternoon programming block. Now, the revival is being produced in conjunction with Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, with producer Steven Spielberg and many of the original voice actors.

Sign up for Hulu

Source: Animaniacs on Twitter

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
792 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
747 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
312 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
95 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
81 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
78 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
71 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
63 people were interested in this!

Panasonic K-KJ17KHCA4A Advanced Individual Cell Battery Charger Pack with 4 AA eneloop pro High Capacity Ni-MH Rechargeable Batteries,Black,4-Pack
63 people were interested in this!

SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone:X v2.0 Surround - For PC and PlayStation 4 - Black
61 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular