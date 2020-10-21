The Hulu-Led ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot is Premiering on November 20

Zany to the max! Popular ’90s kids show Animaniacs has been rebooted, and new episodes will premiere November 20 on Hulu. The show is bringing back totally insane-y siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot and their hilarious shenanigans for nostalgic audiences and a new generation alike.

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation have teamed up to bring forth a new 13-episode season. There will also be a second season of the show, which is slated for release sometime in 2021. The siblings will be up to new antics and, of course, you’ll also get to see fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain try to take over the world.

The trailer shared on the show’s Twitter page shows the characters getting caught up with pop culture goings-on and providing snarky commentary on topics like originality, selling out, getting catfished, technology, and mansplaining.

NARF! Hope we didn't miss too much while we were gone! All-new episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/mlZPTq4qbM — The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) October 21, 2020

Animaniacs originally aired from 1993 through 1995 on Fox Kids, and from 1995 through 1998 as part of the Kids’ WB afternoon programming block. Now, the revival is being produced in conjunction with Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, with producer Steven Spielberg and many of the original voice actors.