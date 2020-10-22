X
Popular Searches

Google Shopping Now Offers Price Comparisons and Curbside Availability

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Screenshots that show Google Shopping price tracking in action.
Google

As retailers axe in-store Black Friday events and pivot toward online sales, it’s getting hard to find deals and discounts that are worth buying. That’s why Google Shopping now offers price comparisons across websites, along with a price-tracking tool and info on curbside availability for local stores.

Product pages on Google Shopping now show price comparisons across websites. The price comparison bracket also delivery estimates, return policies,  and estimated tax. Local stores show operating hours, estimated distance, and notes on curbside or in-store pickup.

Can’t find a good deal? Scroll to the bottom of a product page and activate price tracking. Google will send you alerts through Gmail or the Google Search app as prices change.

Google is also making it easier for retailers to push out doorbusters and flash sales. Approval time for discounts and product edits on Shopping is shorter for the duration of 2020, and retailers can check their Performance Planner for store statistics, impressions, and auction insights.

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? We suggest that you fill those stockings early this year as COVID-19 continues to strain shipping, manufacturing, and customer service sectors. The only way to avoid shipping delays and backorders is to get that shopping done now, especially if you plan to order a bunch of popular electronics for your loved ones.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
832 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
765 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
707 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
110 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
103 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
90 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
84 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
81 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
63 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular