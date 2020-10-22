Google Shopping Now Offers Price Comparisons and Curbside Availability

As retailers axe in-store Black Friday events and pivot toward online sales, it’s getting hard to find deals and discounts that are worth buying. That’s why Google Shopping now offers price comparisons across websites, along with a price-tracking tool and info on curbside availability for local stores.

Product pages on Google Shopping now show price comparisons across websites. The price comparison bracket also delivery estimates, return policies, and estimated tax. Local stores show operating hours, estimated distance, and notes on curbside or in-store pickup.

Can’t find a good deal? Scroll to the bottom of a product page and activate price tracking. Google will send you alerts through Gmail or the Google Search app as prices change.

Google is also making it easier for retailers to push out doorbusters and flash sales. Approval time for discounts and product edits on Shopping is shorter for the duration of 2020, and retailers can check their Performance Planner for store statistics, impressions, and auction insights.

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? We suggest that you fill those stockings early this year as COVID-19 continues to strain shipping, manufacturing, and customer service sectors. The only way to avoid shipping delays and backorders is to get that shopping done now, especially if you plan to order a bunch of popular electronics for your loved ones.