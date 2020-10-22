X
Popular Searches

RIP Google Play Music: YouTube Music Is Here to Stay Whether You Want It or Not

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
YouTube Music new Artist-Picked Playlists
dennizin/Shutterstock

It’s official: Google Play Music is all but dead. Google killed the Android app and it’s no longer available on the web. We all knew this was coming as Google let us know over a year ago. Presumably, apps on other platforms are likely on their way out.

Of course, Google Play Music is being replaced by YouTube Music, which is arguably much worse. Users who fire up the Google Play Music app will be greeted with a splash screen that reads “Google Play Music is no longer available,” with a “Transfer to YouTube Music” button that’ll take you into the YouTube Music app to get started.

RELATEDI Tried YouTube Music Again and It Still Sucks

In classic Google fashion, the death of Play Music doesn’t seem to affect everybody. Some users are still able to access Play Music without issues, while others are now being forced over to YouTube Music.

In a vacuum—if you’ve only ever used Google Play Music—the transition will be fairly painless and easy. The new layout will take some time to get used to but is pretty straightforward. If you’ve used any other music streaming service, the transition to YouTube Music won’t be an easy one.

For one, YouTube seems to add anything that’s even remotely related to music to your YouTube Music library. Yep, those acoustic covers, live concerts, or instrumentals you liked years ago? Those show up in your YouTube Music library.

As pointed out by Android Police, a problem that Google seemingly didn’t think about when killing Play Music is the offline music stored in the app. If you have offline music there’s no obvious way of deleting that off your phone since the app no longer works. The best option is to just uninstall the app, but if you want to keep it around for nostalgia’s sake, you’ll need to tap the app’s icon, go to App Info, and Select Storage. You’ll need to clear the app’s storage.

If, like me, you’re a fan of uploading your personal music library to Google Play Music to merge it with the streaming library, YouTube Music is thankfully still an option. However, if you don’t want to deal with the layout, your options are limited as most music streaming services don’t offer an upload option.

via Android Police

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
832 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
765 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
707 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
110 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
103 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
90 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
84 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
81 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
63 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular