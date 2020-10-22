LEGO Goes to ‘Sesame Street’ With Its Latest IDEAS Set, Available November 1st

We could use a few more sunny days at the moment, of both the literal and figurative variety. LEGO is here to help, in its trademarked extremely-satisfying-and-wallet-destroying way. The latest set to graduate from the IDEAS portal to shelves is an officially licensed Sesame Street build, familiar to anyone who grew up with American public television in the last 50 years.

123 Sesame Street recreates the indoor set of the children’s program, complete with the New York-style entry stairs to Bert and Ernie’s apartment, Mr. Hooper’s store, and Big Bird’s nest. There’s a delightfully organic feel to the set, with asymmetrical bricks on the buildings and tons of bric-a-brac around the set. It’s packed with little details allowing you to recreate iconic moments from the show.

It’s building and moving day on 1, 2, 3 Sesame Street… 🏘️https://t.co/hCT46n5bZt pic.twitter.com/RbLZHZogE8 — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) October 22, 2020

In addition to the buildings and detritus, the set includes six new mini-figs: Elmo, Big Bird (on roller skates no less), Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch in his trash can. Notable extras include Big Bird’s teddy bear Radar, Ernie’s rubber ducky, and Cookie Monster’s ever-present healthy circular granola bar. The full set is 13.5 inches wide, 8.2 inches deep, and 13.5 inches tall.

Unfortunately it looks like this set is intended for collectors: it costs a hefty $120, though that’s not unreasonable for 1367 pieces and six mini-figs. The box says it’s recommended for builders 18 and older. It’ll be available from the LEGO website and stores on November 1st.