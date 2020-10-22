This Amazon Deal Lets You Save $40 on Your iPad Air Pre-Order

You can pre-order the new Apple iPad Air for $40 off its normal price at Amazon. It’s only the 64 GB Wi-Fi base model in green that’s eligible for the $560 deal, however, not other colors or sizes. Though the discount isn’t huge, it’s still a great deal for the unreleased device and its artillery of powerful features.

The iPad Air (2020) is rocking a new updated design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and both TrueTone and P3 wide colors. The tablet supports USB-C charging to give it up to 10 hours of battery life, and it uses Touch ID for secure login and Apple Pay. It’s also powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which helps it do everything from take video calls to edit 4K videos with ease. The new iPad Air will also let you snap gorgeous pictures with its 12 MP rear camera and 7 MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera.

It’s worth mentioning that deals on iPads in general are somewhat rare, but deals on unreleased iPads almost never happen. So if you’re planning on buying the new iPad Air, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. And if the green color isn’t exactly your thing, you can always get a stylish case in a different color to hide it.