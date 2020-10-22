Broadcasters Can Display Live Heart Rate Data with the Newest Garmin Instinct

This is pretty cool. Garmin is releasing a new addition to its Instinct smartwatch line, the $299 Instinct Esports Edition. The new Instinct model will allow broadcasters to share their heart rate data to the audience in real-time, live on stream. This means that if they’re playing currently in an intense moment or playing a scary game, the audience can see a live reading of the streamer’s heart rate.

In addition to heart rate, the watch will be able to measure and broadcast stress and Body Battery as well. Body Battery, in case you aren’t familiar with Garmin smartwatches, measures how fatigued a person is. It uses a combination of heart rate variability and resting heart rate to determine this. The stress reading is similar in that it uses heart rate variability to determine stress levels.

All of this is tied to STR3AMUP!, a utility that communicates over Bluetooth to your PC to feed all of this data to viewers. If I’m not mistaken, this is the first smartwatch that is capable of doing this.

The Instinct Esports Edition has a rated battery life of three days in the esports mode, with up to 14 days if you’re using it in the standard smartwatch mode.

Garmin has traditionally been focused on fitness smartwatches, but the company has been expanding into more and more lifestyle watches in recent years with entries like the Venu and Venu SQ. Fitness and activity tracking is still available on the Instinct Esports Edition, but it’s not the main focus of this watch.

If you’re looking to buy a Garmin smartwatch, the company has a very useful comparison tool that’ll help you find the perfect smartwatch for you.