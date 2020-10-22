X
Popular Searches

Broadcasters Can Display Live Heart Rate Data with the Newest Garmin Instinct

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Garmin Esports Edition Smartwatch on white background
Garmin

This is pretty cool. Garmin is releasing a new addition to its Instinct smartwatch line, the $299 Instinct Esports Edition. The new Instinct model will allow broadcasters to share their heart rate data to the audience in real-time, live on stream. This means that if they’re playing currently in an intense moment or playing a scary game, the audience can see a live reading of the streamer’s heart rate.

In addition to heart rate, the watch will be able to measure and broadcast stress and Body Battery as well. Body Battery, in case you aren’t familiar with Garmin smartwatches, measures how fatigued a person is. It uses a combination of heart rate variability and resting heart rate to determine this. The stress reading is similar in that it uses heart rate variability to determine stress levels.

All of this is tied to STR3AMUP!, a utility that communicates over Bluetooth to your PC to feed all of this data to viewers. If I’m not mistaken, this is the first smartwatch that is capable of doing this.

The Instinct Esports Edition has a rated battery life of three days in the esports mode, with up to 14 days if you’re using it in the standard smartwatch mode.

Garmin has traditionally been focused on fitness smartwatches, but the company has been expanding into more and more lifestyle watches in recent years with entries like the Venu and Venu SQ.  Fitness and activity tracking is still available on the Instinct Esports Edition, but it’s not the main focus of this watch.

If you’re looking to buy a Garmin smartwatch, the company has a very useful comparison tool that’ll help you find the perfect smartwatch for you.

Buy from Garmin

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
838 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
725 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
409 people were interested in this!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit (FAO-442)
265 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
116 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
105 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
91 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
88 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
85 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
83 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular