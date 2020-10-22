Score the Pixel 4a for a Low $15 a Month With Google FI’s New Subscription Plan

Google Fi, a T-Mobile MVNO, is announcing a new subscription plan that nets you a Pixel 4a, device protection, and an upgrade after two years. The subscription will cost you just $15 a month (plus the cost of phone service). Google says this will save you $133 over the two year period.

The $350 Pixel 4a is a fantastic midrange phone that packs the excellent Pixel camera experience, 128 GB of internal storage, and a 5.8-inch OLED display. Not to mention the phone is a battery life beast thanks to the FHD display. You’ll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming increasingly rare in smartphones.

For a slightly less $14.54 a month, you can simply finance the phone on its own without the phone upgrade or device protection, if that’s more your speed. With either option, Google is currently running a special promotion that nets you three months of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One for free.

And of course, this is all paired with Google Fi, which runs on T-Mobile’s network. If you’re not familiar, you can get a plan as low as $20 a month for one line, which will give you unlimited calls and text with data starting at $10/gig, up to 12 gigs. That means you’ll be charged at a max of $170. After 15 gigs, your data will be permanently throttled till the end of your bill cycle.

For those looking for an unlimited data option, Google Fi offers a $70 a month plan that nets you 22 gigs of high speed data, with unlimited throttled data after that for one line. With this plan, you’ll get Google’s One cloud storage subscription bundled in for free (100 GB).

If you’re a low data user, your monthly phone bill (with your phone) could easily be under $50 a month for one line.