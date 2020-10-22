X
Popular Searches

Hulu with Live TV Drops Fox Regional Sports Networks on October 23rd

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Hulu and Fox Sports logos.
Hulu, Sinclair Broadcasting

As of Friday, October 23rd, Hulu with Live TV will “no longer have the rights” to Fox Sports-branded channels and some smaller regional sports networks. The streaming service is giving its customers just one day’s notice before losing the channels.

Hulu says that it is “unable to reach an agreement” with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering Fox Regional Sports channels, including Marquee Network and YES Network. ESPN, TNT, TBS, FS1, and FS2 will continue offering sports for Live TV customers. Predictably, the price Hulu with Live TV will stay the same even as customers lose channels.

The Sinclair-owned Fox Regional Sports networks must be worth a lot of money, because it keeps getting pulled from streaming services! YouTube TV lost distribution rights for the Sports networks mid-2020 after failing to reach a pricing agreement, and smaller names like Sling TV and Fubo TV lost the Sports networks back in January.

We’ll keep you informed if there are any changes to this story. That said, history suggests that things are lookin’ bleak!

Source: Hulu & Sinclair Broadcasting via Variety

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
838 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
726 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
388 people were interested in this!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit (FAO-442)
286 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
116 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
106 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
91 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
88 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
87 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular