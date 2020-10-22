Hulu with Live TV Drops Fox Regional Sports Networks on October 23rd

As of Friday, October 23rd, Hulu with Live TV will “no longer have the rights” to Fox Sports-branded channels and some smaller regional sports networks. The streaming service is giving its customers just one day’s notice before losing the channels.

Hulu says that it is “unable to reach an agreement” with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering Fox Regional Sports channels, including Marquee Network and YES Network. ESPN, TNT, TBS, FS1, and FS2 will continue offering sports for Live TV customers. Predictably, the price Hulu with Live TV will stay the same even as customers lose channels.

The Sinclair-owned Fox Regional Sports networks must be worth a lot of money, because it keeps getting pulled from streaming services! YouTube TV lost distribution rights for the Sports networks mid-2020 after failing to reach a pricing agreement, and smaller names like Sling TV and Fubo TV lost the Sports networks back in January.

We’ll keep you informed if there are any changes to this story. That said, history suggests that things are lookin’ bleak!