The Best Accessories for Your New iPhone 12

If you’re planning on upgrading to one of the new iPhone 12 models, you’ll probably want to pick up a few accessories for it as well. We found all kinds of fun accessories, like stylish phone cases and detachable photo lenses, as well as a few necessary but less exciting things, like a screen protector and battery bank.

Protect Your Phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

A protective case is perhaps the biggest must-have for a new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, and it’ll need to keep your phone safe from accidental drops or scratches. And if the case also happens to be super stylish and support MagSafe accessories? Well, that’s just a nice bonus.

The Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49) has a soft-touch finish for a comfortable grip and a soft microfiber lining that protects your phone. It comes in eight colors—plum, cyprus green, kumquat, deep navy, red, white, pink citrus, and black—so it should be easy to choose one that fits your style. Of course, the case has also built-in magnets that align with those within the iPhone 12/12 Pro for fast wireless charging. This is the same for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini cases, although cases for those two aren’t out yet.

Get Charged Up: Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger

With the Apple MagSafe Charger ($39), iPhone 12 users won’t be tethered to a cable anymore. The charger aligns perfectly with the magnetic MagSafe coils within the phone to provide a wireless fast charge (up to 15W) to your device.

The charger is compatible with Qi charging, so it can even wirelessly charge your iPhone 8, or any newer iPhone model. In the box is the charger and a one-meter USB-C integrated cable, though power adapters are sold separately.

Credit Card Convenience: iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

If you’re a fan of wallet phone cases, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe ($59) allows you to leverage the iPhone 12’s MagSafe feature to keep enjoying that convenience. The built-in magnets automatically snap the wallet to your phone, so your cards are always at the ready when you need them. Plus, the case can be mounted atop a clear or silicone case for added protection.

The wallet accessory itself is made from a special tanned and finished European leather. It comes in four colors—black, saddle brown, California poppy, and Baltic blue–so you choose the one that best fits your personality.

Take Even Better Photos: Moment Macro 10x Lens

For all you smartphone photographers out there, your setup won’t be complete without a snap-on lens or two, like this Macro 10x Lens ($109.99) from Moment. The lens works less than an inch away from whatever you’re wanting to photograph, and it can capture rich textures, materials, and even super small plants or bugs.

The macro lens has a simple twist-and-lock design and includes a removable diffuser hood, lens cap, and microfiber carrying bag. It’s made with aerospace-grade metal and the same polished glass found in high-end 4K film lenses. However, you’ll also need to buy a compatible M-series case and a drop-in lens mount, so the lens has a way to attach to your phone.

Film Smooth Video: Moments Zhiyun Smooth 4 Gimbal

If you’re more into shooting videos than taking photos, the Zhiyun Smooth 4 gimbal ($119) from Moment may be more your speed. The affordable gimbal supports Moment lenses, and allows you to still use a counterweight to balance your phone (especially if you’re using additional lenses or filters).

The Smooth 4 has a premium feel, similar to gimbals used for DSLRs. It has a multifunction wheel that lets you control zoom and focus manually, and the out-of-the-way grip clamps onto the side of your smartphone without blocking your view of the screen (or the rear camera). It can charge your phone while it’s connected, and the gimbal itself can be charged via a battery pack, so it’s perfect for recording on-the-road adventures.

Listen to Your Fave Tunes: AirPods Pro

Earbuds are practically essential at this point, so make sure you get a pair of your own for listening to music, watching videos, and taking FaceTime calls on the go. We recommend the Apple AirPods Pro ($249), as they are, frankly, some of the best earbuds out there.

The AirPods Pro have soft tapered silicone tips that allow for a proper, comfortable fit. They are also water and sweat resistant, and are perfect for using while you work out. The earbuds have both a Transparency mode, so you can hear your surroundings without removing the earbuds, and active noise cancelation, for drowning out background noise. With both the earbuds and the case fully-charged, you’ll have over 24 hours of battery life, too.

Charge on the Go: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD USB-C 18 W Battery Bank

If you’re always on your phone, you’ll probably need a recharge at some point especially if you are always out and about. Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 PD USB-C 18W Battery Bank ($29.99) is the perfect companion, as it can provide your phone with a much-needed charge anywhere. It supports three charging modes, with its 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, PowerIQ-enabled USB-A port, and trickle-charging mode for low-power devices. It can even charge two devices simultaneously, like your iPhone and iPad.

The battery bank itself can be fully charged in 4.5 hours via a USB-C Power Delivery charger. It also has a thin stylish design and won’t take up much room in your backpack or purse. Along with the charger, you’ll also get a USB-C cable, a travel pouch, a welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty for peace of mind.

Show off Your Personal Style: Dbrand Skins

Yes, iPhones are nothing short of gorgeous on their own, but it can still be fun to personalize yours with a colorful skin. Dbrand’s various skins start at $4.95, and offer options for the back and side frames of your camera, as well as around the cameras. There’s even a skin option for your MagSafe charger, if you want it to match your iPhone 12.

Skins options include pastel colors and a variety of textures like wood, stone, carbon fiber, matte, leather, metal, camouflage, and more. You can also select whether or not you want a cutout for the Apple logo, too. Dbrand’s skins are made from premium 3M vinyl, and don’t worry—they come off without leaving residue behind. Skins won’t ship until sometime in November, however, probably around the same time the iPhone 12 line is released.

Protect the Screen, Too: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ Screen Protector

Just as a case protects the body of your phone, a good screen protector maintains the integrity of the most important part of your iPhone—the display. The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ Screen Protector ($39.99) can buff against scratches, and it has a smooth silky feel that gives the same feeling as your phone’s actual screen.

The screen protector also employs ClearPrint Technology, which helps disperse the oil that tends to build on your screen from your fingerprints, making them invisible. Plus, it has an antibacterial treatment infused into the Glass Elite+ that kills 99.99% of common surface bacteria. A clean fingerprint-free phone screen? What more can we ask for?

Watch Time Fly By: Apple Watch

Your new iPhone 12 setup wouldn’t be complete without the Apple Watch (starts at $279). Whether you choose the Series 6, the SE , or the Series 3, you’ll have an artillery of fun apps and helpful features on hand (or rather, on wrist). Both models come in a range of case sizes and offer a variety of band colors and styles to choose from.

The sleek modern watch also teams up with your iPhone to let you chat with friends or take incoming calls without pulling out your phone. It can also display what music you’re listening to and your daily activity stats. The watches offer serious style and add a little more functionality to your life in conjunction with your smartphone.