The Best Cases for Your New iPhone 12

Once you’ve decided which model of the new iPhone 12 you’re going to purchase, you should grab a phone case for it. A case will not only protect your phone from scratches and accidental drops, but it also shows off a little of your personality and helps your phone keep up with all of your adventures.

Each of the cases mentioned in this article refer to those for the iPhone 12 Pro (which close in size to the standard iPhone 12, so some manufacturers make just one case for either). However, if the same case is available for the other iPhone 12 models, like the mini or the Pro Max, we’ve linked to them as well.

Apple to Apple: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

A protective case is an incredibly important accessory for a new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. It’ll need to keep your phone safe from daily wear and tear as well as occasional drops. And bonus points if it just also happens to be super stylish and support MagSafe charging.

The Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe ($49) has a microfiber interior to gently hold your phone, while the soft-touch finish promises a comfortable grip. You’ll be able to charge your phone quickly and wirelessly, with the case; simply set your phone on a MagSafe charger and go. The case comes in eight delightful colors—pink citrus, deep navy, white, plum, black, kumquat, red, cyprus green, and white—so there’s something for everyone.

The Silicone Case with MagSafe is also available for the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Get a Grip: Dbrand iPhone 12 Pro Grip Case

Dbrand is a trusted brand for protection, and the dbrand Grip case ($29.95) for the iPhone 12 Pro delivers military-grade protection. It uses advanced shock-absorbing polymers to brace your phone against impacts. That’s excellent, but what makes the case really great is its grippy material, which ensures you’ll maintain hold of the phone whether you’re scrolling Twitter or taking a phone call. The grippy texture reduces the likelihood that you’ll drop it to begin with.

The case doesn’t skimp on aesthetics, either. It doesn’t come in fancy colors or patterns, just matte black, with a slender 2mm profile. But in true dbrand fashion, you also have the option to add on a skin to the back of the case for a little personalization. You can pick from pastel colors, or opt for a more texted look by choosing a pattern like stone, wood, metal, carbon fiber, camo, leather, etc. The case is also available for the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 12 Max, but won’t ship until sometime in November 2020 (probably when the phones become available).

Clear Cases for the Win: Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear

Spigen is the perfect combination of high-quality protection and clean minimalist aesthetics, and its cases are always budget-friendly. While many clear cases for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cost upwards of $30, Spigen’s Liquid Crystal Clear case is less than half that. Despite its low cost, the one-piece case has a thin form-fitting profile and a raised edge specifically designed to keep your screen safe.

The case is made of TPU, which is highly durable and flexible and won’t fade to yellow over time. The case’s clear design shows off the Apple iPhone 12’s natural good looks, but also allows you to add a skin, stickers, or other items for case personalization. It also doesn’t block wireless charging.

Extra Protection: Spigen Tough Armor

If you’re the type of person who’s always dropping your phone, you might want a case that can offer a little extra protection. The Spigen Tough Armor case ($16.99) for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro uses an all-new foam technology that adds a dual layer of shock resistance. It also uses a blend of TPU and polycarbonate materials for additional protection against scratches and drops.

The case is definitely a bit bulkier than the others, but the drop protection it offers more than makes up for it. As its name suggests, the Tough Armor is great for the clumsy, but also a stellar choice for those who are super active or have curious pets or children. Plus, it has a built-in kickstand which allows you to set the phone on a table and watch videos at a comfortable angle. You can also grab the case for your iPhone 12 Pro Max, though there doesn’t appear to be a version for the mini.

Get Creative: CASETiFY Universe

Let’s be honest, plain cases are fine and all but they’re not much fun. If you want to have hundreds of cool designs to choose from instead of settling with yet another matte black case, go with CASETiFY. It has wireless charging-supported cases for the entire iPhone 12 line (starting at $40), but we love the Universe case for the iPhone 12 Pro ($65) the most. You can select your phone type then shop for case designs, or you can click on a design you like and see if it’s available for your specific phone from the design’s individual page.

CASETiFY offers cases in so many awesome colors and designs that it’s almost overwhelming, but it’s the perfect place to shop for unique, artsy cases if you’re the creative type. You can browse cases by color, signature prints, custom cases, and featured artists. Of course, the cases will protect your phone, too. They’re drop tested at 9.8 feet and made with a proprietary shock-absorbent material. Oh yeah, and the DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria that gets on the case.

Pretty Protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series

If you like your case to have a blend of beauty and brawn, the OtterBox Symmetry Series ($49.95) is a great choice for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. The series offers a few solid-color options, as well as a few with simple patterns like the Black/Enigma Graphic model. Colors and graphic patterns wrap around the sides of the case for seamless style.

The case has a sleek profile and a one-piece design that won’t snag in your pocket. And don’t worry, the cases are great at protection as well. A beveled edge protects the touchscreen from damage, and the shields around the sides and corners stay steady in the face of fumbles and bumps. All OtterBox cases ship with a limited lifetime warranty, too, which is nice to have. The stylish case is also available for the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

We Stan a Slim Profile: Incipio Slim

Sometimes, it’s just nice to have a slim case that doesn’t get in the way, and the Incipio Slim ($39.99) for the is just that. In fact, its simple, agile, ergonomically contoured shape is plenty capable of protecting your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro despite its minimal design. It comes in four colors: translucent lilac purple, translucent black, clear, and translucent midnight blue, and is also available for the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Slim was drop-tested at 14 feet, and has built-in impact struts that automatically reduce impact force in the event your phone gets dropped. It also has raised edges to keep your screen protected. The case is resistant to scratches and discoloration, and has an antimicrobial coating that’ll eliminate 99.99% of surface germs and bacteria. It ships with a lifetime guarantee.

Keep Your Credit Card Handy: Incipio Stashback

Carrying both a phone and a wallet can be cumbersome, especially if you don’t have much pocket space to spare. Luckily, the Incipio Stashback ($39.99) for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro understands that and offers a concealed slide-down slot on the back of the case wherein you can hide up to three credit cards (or your driver’s license and some cash). Wallet cases are the jam, especially for short outings where you may only need one card and your ID.

Aside from offering some much-needed storage space, the Stashback also offers incredible protection for your phone. The case is scratch resistant, and was drop-tested at 14 feet so it should survive lesser drops with ease. Of course, it also has a raised-edge bevel to protect the screen. The case has an antimicrobial protection to eliminate 99.99% of surface bacteria and germs, ships with a lifetime guarantee, and is also available for the Mini and the Pro Max.