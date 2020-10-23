X
Popular Searches

Nintendo Will Sell Individual Joy-Cons for $40: a Pricey Cure for Joystick Drift

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Individually sold Joy-Con controllers
Nintendo

For years Nintendo has been dealing with support claims that the Joy-Con controllers on the Switch are prone to stick drift, wherein the joysticks become inaccurate after use. They’re even fighting a class-action lawsuit. On a completely unrelated note, you can now buy the left and right Joy-Con controllers separately. Yup, completely unrelated.

The controllers will go on sale starting November 9th, at a price of $40 for either the left or right Joy-Con. That’s exactly half the price for the pair, which has been sold for $80 since the Switch’s launch in 2017. Color options are limited to blue for the left and red for the right, the most common colors for the controllers included with the standard Switch.

If you’re experiencing stick drift with your Switch controllers, and you don’t want to buy new ones or wait for the results of that lawsuit, there’s another option. The problem is fairly easy to repair, if you can get past the tricky business of opening and disassembling the Joy-Con itself. iFixIt, ever the friend to the do-it-yourself tech repair fan, sells a $20 kit for just this purpose.  and tracking down a replacement stick.

Source: Nintendo Twitter

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
864 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger AUKEY Omnia 65W Fast Charger (Dual Port USB C PD 3.0 Plus USB A) with GaNFast Technology and Dynamic Detect PD Charger Wall Charger for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG, Samsung
785 people were interested in this!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit (FAO-442)
513 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
122 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
112 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
97 people were interested in this!

2020 Newest Ocean Wave Projector, GRDE 12 LED Night Light Lamp with Adjustable Lightness Remote Control Timer 8 Lighting Modes Music Speaker Light Night Light Projector for Baby Kids Adult Bedroom Liv
89 people were interested in this!

Acer Chromebook 314, Intel Celeron N4000, 14" Full HD Display, 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Google Chrome, CB314-1H-C884
88 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
87 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Green (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
77 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular