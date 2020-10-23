With ClipDrop You Can Clip Real Life and Drop It in Photoshop

Back in May, we told you about a research project testing the concept of using Augmented Reality to copy objects in real life and paste it into Photoshop. It was an impressive demo but not available for you to use. Until now, that is. ClipDrop is a real product now for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. But at an intro price of $40 a year, it’s pricey.

ClipDrop is part augmented reality app and part artificial intelligence. You can use your phone’s camera to take a picture of a real-world object, like a plant, sketch, or jacket. The app scans the object and digitizes it. You then hold your camera over your Mac or PC’s copy of photoshop and hit send.

And just like that, you’ve imported a real-life object into Photoshop. ClipDrop even sets the object up with a non-destructive layer mask in Photoshop so that you can make adjustments quickly and easily.

You’ll have to install an app to your Mac or PC, of course, but that comes with its benefits. You can grab an image or text from the web, for instance, and ClipDrop will automatically cut out background elements for you. ClipDrop also works with Google Docs, PowerPoint, Figma, Canva, and Pitch.

All that sounds great, but that much processing comes at a cost. ClipDrop is currently in beta and doesn’t work perfectly yet. And you’ll have to pay a subscription to use. To start, the service is $39.99 a year. After November 20, the price rises to $79.99 a year, or $9.99 a month.

Clipping text is free, and you can try a few AR clips before you have to pay. If you find yourself taking pictures of objects to work into existing backdrops in Photoshop frequently, it may be worth the cost.