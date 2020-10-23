X
Apple TV Viewers Can Now Watch Four FuboTV Channels Simultaneously

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
FuboTV home page with features and channel options
FuboTV

FuboTV, known for offering live sports and TV without cable, has updated its Multiview feature allowing you to now watch four channels at the same time. Previously, you could only watch two at a time. The feature is great for watching several sports games at once, or multitasking with the news or a sitcom as well.

The feature is currently only available on Apple TV, however. “We believe Multiview 2.0 sets the foundation to build upon better experiences on Apple TV and, of course, we will work to bring it to our other apps and supported devices,” FuboTV’s team wrote. The service is a great option for cord-cutters, as it allows you to watch anything from Big 10 college football to network programming like NCIS or Property Brothers Forever Home, or movies like Fury or The Devil Wears Prada.

FuboTV offers three packages, starting at $64.99 per month. The base package gives you 109 channels with over 130 events in 4K, as well as a cloud DVR, and a Family Share feature that allows the service to run on three streams at once. The other plans throw in more channels and additional simultaneous streams, as well as options for Spanish language TV.

With football season underway, and family-centric holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, FuboTV’s Multiview 2.0 is a great way to keep everyone in your family entertained. Get the content you want to watch without tethering yourself to a cable company.

Sign up for FuboTV

via Engadget

