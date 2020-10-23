X
You Can Watch 75 Free Live TV Channels on Redbox

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Cable TV is expensive and only getting more expensive. Thankfully, if you’re a cord cutter, there’s no shortage of free live tv options, from Crackle to Roku. And DVD rental company Redbox wants in on the action too and is rapidly expanding its lineup. The service now has 75 free channels to choose from, and you can now watch on Xbox One.

When we last checked in on Redbox, it offered a paltry 40 channels and that was after a recent expansion. But just a couple of months later, and it nearly doubled that offering. New channels include The Sam Goldwyn Channel, John Carson, Glamour, Bob Ross, Pocket.watch, Dust Channel, and Glory Kickboxing.

But that’s not all Redbox is up too. Free live tv is only good if you can actually watch it on your preferred hardware. And Redbox knows it, because it just added Xbox One X and Xbox One S to its lineup. We don’t know if it will come to the next-gen consoles yet, but that’s a good sign for the possibility.

If you don’t have an Xbox, you can also watch Redbox’s free lineup, you have other options. You can watch Redbox’s free live tv on Roku, iOS, and Android devices; Apple TV, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, and Chromecast devices.

Best of all, you don’t need to sign up for an account to watch. You can download the app, click “Free Live TV,” and start watching.

