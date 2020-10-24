Duolingo’s Bilingual True Crime Podcast Helps Makes it Fun to Learn Spanish

If you’ve ever talked to someone who spent time living in another country, you probably heard them say they really started to pick up the local language by jumping in and engaging with native speakers. That’s exactly why Duolingo decided to launch its new bilingual true crime podcast, El Gran Robo Argentino.

This serialized season actually marks a decisive new turn for Duolingo’s Spanish podcast, which has been around since 2017. Now, with El Gran Robo Argentino (or, The Great Argentine Heist), language learners can experience some immersive language-learning experiences of their own. The serialized podcast will span six episodes, and is narrated by bilingual podcast host and producer Martina Castro.

The Spanish-for-English-speakers podcast tells the story of one of the greatest bank robberies in Latin American history. In it, learners will be able to listen to interviews from actual people involved in the Buenos Aires robbery, including investigators, journalists, and even one of the actual bank robbers.

El Gran Robo Argentino includes native speakers telling their stories in easy-to-understand Spanish, alongside Castro, who deftly weaves between Spanish and English to help listeners follow along. The podcast launched on October 22, and you can listen to it wherever you prefer to listen to podcasts.