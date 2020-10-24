X
Popular Searches

Photoshop’s Enhanced AI Can Replace the Sky or Turn Your Photos Into ‘Starry Night’

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Photoshop's new Sky Replacement tool in action.
Photoshop’s new Sky Replacement tool in action. Adobe

Adobe’s latest update Photoshop update includes a slew of AI-powered features like Sky Replacement, Skin Smoothing, and automatic JPEG artifact removal. These new features are accompanied by an enhanced Discover panel and improvements to the Photoshop iPad app.

The Sky Replacement tool, which first appeared in Adobe’s Photoshop Elements, allows you to select and replace the sky in a photo with minimal effort. Sky Replacement also adjusts the foreground of your photo to match your new sky. In the above example, Photoshop applies orange-purple tints to a building to match the new evening sky background. (Try it yourself with Edit > Sky Replacement)

Three of Photoshop's AI-powered Neural Filters.
Three AI-powered Neural Filters: Style Transfer, Makeup Transfer, and Colorize Adobe

This Photoshop update also contains a swath of “neural filters,” AI-intensive tools that automate common tasks or bring face-swapping shenanigans to your desktop. The most useful of these tools are probably Skin Smoothing, JPEG Artifacts Removal, and Colorize, which are pretty self-explanatory.

Other neural filters feel experimental. There’s Style Transfer, a tool that applies the style of artists like Van Gogh to your images. Makeup Transfer copies the style of makeup from one image to another, while Smart Portrait can force subjects to smile, age, go bald, or look away from the camera. (Check it out under Filters > Neural Filters)

Adobe is improving the Discover panel with this update, making it easier to learn Photoshop without opening YouTube tutorials. Cloud documents now work offline and have a Version History panel, so you can peek into previously saved versions of Photoshop cloud docs.

Photoshop for iPad is also getting the improved Discover panel, and finally, the option to edit image size! Also, iPad users can now livestream while creating on their tablet. Press the Share button while working on a document to broadcast a livestream from your iPad.

Source: Adobe via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Charger, AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger for iPhone 12/ Laptop with GaNFast Technology, PD Charger and USB C Wall Charger for Macbook Pro 13,iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro Max,iPad Pro 2020,Switch
797 people were interested in this!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit (FAO-442)
544 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q90TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
119 people were interested in this!

Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal for Exterior/Interior Doors, Door Sweep Strip Under Door Draft Blocker, Soundproof Door Bottom Weather Stripping, 2" W x 39" L, Black
108 people were interested in this!

Acer Chromebook 314, Intel Celeron N4000, 14" Full HD Display, 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Google Chrome, CB314-1H-C884
105 people were interested in this!

Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For Home | Copier | Scanner | Inkjet Printer | With Mobile Printing, Black, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready
102 people were interested in this!

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black)
102 people were interested in this!

HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer, Mobile Print, Scan & Copy, HP Instant Ink Ready, Auto Document Feeder, Works with Alexa (3XV13A)
85 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Green (Latest Model, 4th Generation)
82 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular