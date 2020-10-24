Photoshop’s Enhanced AI Can Replace the Sky or Turn Your Photos Into ‘Starry Night’

Adobe’s latest update Photoshop update includes a slew of AI-powered features like Sky Replacement, Skin Smoothing, and automatic JPEG artifact removal. These new features are accompanied by an enhanced Discover panel and improvements to the Photoshop iPad app.

The Sky Replacement tool, which first appeared in Adobe’s Photoshop Elements, allows you to select and replace the sky in a photo with minimal effort. Sky Replacement also adjusts the foreground of your photo to match your new sky. In the above example, Photoshop applies orange-purple tints to a building to match the new evening sky background. (Try it yourself with Edit > Sky Replacement)

This Photoshop update also contains a swath of “neural filters,” AI-intensive tools that automate common tasks or bring face-swapping shenanigans to your desktop. The most useful of these tools are probably Skin Smoothing, JPEG Artifacts Removal, and Colorize, which are pretty self-explanatory.

Other neural filters feel experimental. There’s Style Transfer, a tool that applies the style of artists like Van Gogh to your images. Makeup Transfer copies the style of makeup from one image to another, while Smart Portrait can force subjects to smile, age, go bald, or look away from the camera. (Check it out under Filters > Neural Filters)

Adobe is improving the Discover panel with this update, making it easier to learn Photoshop without opening YouTube tutorials. Cloud documents now work offline and have a Version History panel, so you can peek into previously saved versions of Photoshop cloud docs.

Photoshop for iPad is also getting the improved Discover panel, and finally, the option to edit image size! Also, iPad users can now livestream while creating on their tablet. Press the Share button while working on a document to broadcast a livestream from your iPad.