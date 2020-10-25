X
AT&T and WarnerMedia Offer Free Streaming TV for Connected Cars

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
WarnerMedia Ride app screenshot
WarnerMedia

Safety tip: even as cars get more and more connected, it’s still a bad idea to watch Simpsons reruns while you’re driving. But for passengers, especially on a long road trip, it can be a wonderful way to avoid talking to each other. To that end, AT&T is teaming up with WarnerMedia to add free streaming TV to connected cars.

The service will come as a part of AT&T’s Unlimited Connected Car plan, which starts at $20 a month for those who subscribe to AT&T’s existing mobile plans. Connected Car works with web-connected cars from 30 brands, but the free television service will come to GM vehicles (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC) first.

Content will be streamed via app to iOS and Android phones and tablets while they’re connected to the mobile hotspot. WarnerMedia Ride will include shows from Cartoon Network, TBS, CNN, and others, with an option for a more expensive HBO Max subscription coming next year.

Source: AT&T via Engadget

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

