The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet are On Sale at Best Buy

Looking to upgrade your gaming rig and save a little money while doing so? Well right now the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is available for just $1,199.99 at Best Buy, which is $250 off it’s normal price of $1,449.99. Also check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which is on sale for just $249.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a solid gaming laptop that has an AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen 9 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, and 16GB of RAM which is good for gaming and heavy app users alike. It has a 1 TB SSD and a 14-inch full-HD widescreen LED display (with a 120 Hz refresh rate, by the way) that’s perfect for showing off your favorite game’s flashy graphics. It’s also VR-ready, so bust out your favorite VR video games.

Best Buy is also having a great sale on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. At just $249, it’s easy on the wallet, and a perfect lightweight option for students and as a family computer. It has a 10.1-inch HD screen and dual cameras for video calls and photos. This Chromebook has 128 GB of internal storage, plus a 100 GB one-year free trial of Google One for storing all of your documents and photos.

