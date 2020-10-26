X
Popular Searches

New Studies Show Presence of Water Ice Exposed in Direct Sunlight on the Moon

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
A view of the Earth rising over the Moon's horizong.
Elena11/Shutterstock

NASA has exciting news about the Moon. While we long ago discovered water in the ice form on the Moon, we always thought it only existed in impossible to reach super-cold places. But now, studies suggest water ice exists in sunlit areas that scientists could potentially send astronauts to visit.

According to a Nature Astronomy paper, co-authored by planetary scientist Casey Honniball from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, this water ice could potentially be sandwiched between grains of dust that protects it from the Sun or packed within very fine pieces of glass scattered throughout the Moon.

Two papers published in Nature Astronomy says that frozen water could be hiding in shadowy pockets, more commonly known as cold traps. The existence of water on the lunar surface is significant from a scientific point of view. And could potentially be a huge deal for future trips to the Moon as astronauts could potentially retrieve more water if needed. Beyond missions, this brings us one step closer to potentially colonizing the lunar surface sometime in the future.

Previously, scientists couldn’t prove that water was on the Moon. Scientists spotted potential evidence of water at 3 microns, which means that they couldn’t tell if it was water or hydroxyl bound materials (hydroxide contains oxygen bonded with hydrogen).

To get around this problem, scientists modified a Boeing 747 jumbo jet and added a 9-foot telescope — better known as the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). With SOFIA, scientists were able to obtain more detailed measurements at 6 microns.

As The Verge points out, we found previous water ice discoveries in large craters at the lunar south pole. These craters are dangerously cold, potentially as low as -400 degrees Fahrenheit. With our current technology, this is practically impossible to reach. Paul Hayne, a planetary scientist at the University of Colorado, says, “They happen to be the coldest known places in the Solar System, believe it or not.”

Regardless, the discovery of water in direct sunlight on the Moon is exciting on its own, even if we can’t reach it at this very moment.

Source: NASA via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
177 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
82 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
77 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
73 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q90T Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array 16X Quantum HDR 16X Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q90TAFXZA, 2020 Model)
67 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
57 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
56 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
52 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
52 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular