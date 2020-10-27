X
Popular Searches

Mophie’s Slide-On Wireless Qi Battery is Like MagSafe for Everyone

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Mophie Juice Pack Connect
Zagg

Modular accessories systems: in the words of Mugatu, they’re so hot right now. Apple’s new MagSafe system on the iPhone 12 makes it magnetically compatible with cases and mounts, and fancy bag vendor Peak Design is working on a similar mounting platform with ceramic hardware. Now Mophie (a subsidiary of Zagg) is releasing its own modular mounting accessories.

The Connect line uses an “anchor” that you stick to either the phone itself or a case, not unlike a Pop Socket. Once installed, you can slide on either a combination finger loop/kickstand or a wireless charging battery. The 5000mAh battery itself can charge a Qi-compatible phone wirelessly, and be recharged itself from a Qi charging pad.

The Connect system is a little tricky: you need a somewhat thin case in order for the battery to charge wirelessly through the adapter, and you have to carefully align it with your phone’s Qi charging pad. It’s possible to use the system with phones that don’t support wireless charging, as the battery has a standard USB-C port…though that’s a lot of trouble to go through to lose out on the signature feature.

Mophie Connect stand
Zagg

The Juice Pack Connect system is pricey for a small battery at $80, but I can see how the convenience might be worth it for someone who regularly recharges their phone once a day. Presumably Zagg is looking into a wider range of accessories, too, like car and desk mounts. The package is on sale now on the Zagg online store, probably coming to more general retailers soon.

Source: Zagg

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
278 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
94 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
71 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
70 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
69 people were interested in this!

Highland Farms Select Light-Up Wall Torch - Mounts to Your Wall
60 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
58 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
57 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
56 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular