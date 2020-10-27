Build Your Own Video Game with LEGO Microgame

Developing video games is a challenging endeavor that involves years of coding and art lessons. But what if it could be easier? LEGO and Unity have partnered together to create LEGO Microgame, a free and simple program that lets you build small games with no coding experience at all.

To get started, you’ll need to head to the Unity site and download Unity and select LEGO Microgame during installation. As long as it’s for personal use, Unity is free for anyone to use and create games. You’ll need a Unity account as well, of course, along with a Mac or PC powerful enough to run the program.

Once you have it installed, you can use Unity to create levels, set up enemies, goals, and more. You won’t need to code, and Unity put together several how-to videos to get you started. The company promises you can have your first game ready in 45 minutes.

And if you’re an Adult Fan of LEGO (AFOL) who relies on Brick Link to create your own LEGO sets digitally, there’s good news for you. You can import your digital creations into the LEGO Microgame to quickly add unique assets to your levels.

Unity and LEGO partnered together to create nine free add-ons to extend your games further as well. Some of those add-ons do require some action on your part, like sharing or updating a finished game.

You can download LEGO Microgame for free from Unity’s site.