Uplay+ is now Ubisoft+, With Game Library Coming to More Streaming Platforms

Do you think there are enough subscription services with “plus” in the name? Well you’re wrong, at least according to mega-game publisher Ubisoft. The company has offered Uplay+ for a year, a library of PC games for $15 a month, more or less the same as EA’s Origin Access EA Access EA Play. Uplay+ is now Ubisoft+, and it’s expanding.

The newly-christened Ubisoft+ still costs $15 a month, but it will be available on Amazon’s Luna game streaming service in November. Google Stadia support is expected before the end of the year, a promise Ubisoft made when the service launched in 2019. Subscribers can play their games on a standard gaming PC, on Luna, or on Stadia, wherever they choose.

The Ubisoft+ library has more than 100 titles, packed mostly with Ubisoft’s triple-A franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. But Like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft is using its latest titles to spice up the package: subscribers will get day one access to new titles like the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

Ubisoft’s strategy appears to be doubling-down on streaming services, as it’s easily the most widely-available of the major publishers across the streaming players at the moment. But EA Play is partnering with Microsoft to make its games available on Xbox Game Pass, which also has an enticing financing option for the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The competition is getting heated.