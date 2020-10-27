X
LG’s Wing 5G Flies to AT&T on November 6

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The LG Wing smartphone front, swivel screen, and rear view of the device
LG

Not long after a debut on Verizon, LG’s fancy flipping Wing 5G smartphone will arrive on AT&T. It hits stores on November 6 for $1,000. But if you’re willing to trade-in an eligible smartphone and sign up for a 30-month stint with the company, you can save $700.

To say the LG Wing 5G will turn heads is an understatement. At first glance, it looks like a standard smartphone. But give it a flick, and the main screen rotates sideways to reveal a secondary display. Together they form a T-shaped screen.

Thanks to the unique form factor, you can multitask or use one display for apps and the other as a keyboard. You can also use the phone’s camera in a gimble mode, and more. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform processor and packs 8 GBs of RAM and 128 GBs of storage.

The phone arrives on AT&T on November 6, and if you trade in an eligible smartphone and either start or switch to an eligible unlimited plan, you’ll get it for $11.67 a month.

Source: AT&T

