T-Mobile’s New TVision Streaming Service Offers Live TV Starting at $10 a Month

In its latest Un-carrier move, T-Mobile is launching a new TVision internet TV service, starting at just $10 a month. Post-paid customers will be able to get their hands on it on November 1 and Sprint customers will have to wait till later in November. Wider availability begins sometime next year.

The company is splitting TVision into three different products: TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels.

So let’s begin with TVision Live TV. This service will cost you $40 a month and will net you 30+ channels including NBC, ESPN, FS1, ABC, and Fox. It is primarily focused on news and TV with limited sports. Notably missing if you’re into news is CBS. You’ll also get the usual cable channels like Disney Channel, SyFy, TBS, and USA.

There are also two other Live TV tiers:

A $50 a month Live TV Plus tier, which is primarily focused on additional sports channels such as the Big Ten Network, ESPNU, NFL network, and regional NBC sports channels.

A $60 a month Live Zone tier which primarily focuses on NFL RedZone but adds a few more premium sports channels.

You can see the full channel lineup at the TVision site. All three of these Live TV tiers come with up to 100 hours of cloud DVR and supports up to three simultaneous streams at any given time.

But by far the best deal from this announcement is what the Un-Carrier is calling TVision Vibe, which starts at $10 a month. This plan primarily focuses on entertainment with channels such as TLC, TGTV, the Hallmark Channel, AMC, BBC America, Food Network, MTV, TLC, Comedy Central, and Discovery.

TVision Vibe has one major drawback: DVR access is not included and will cost you an additional $5 a month. However, that’s not a huge deal as $10 a month is already incredibly cheap.

And the last option from T-Mobile’s announcement is TVision Channels. Billed as an ala carte service, you can subscribe to Starz ($8.99 per month), Showtime ($10.99 per month), and Epix ($5.99 per month) all in one place. You’ll deal with just one bill, one login, and one management location.

You can mix and match the services to suit your needs. For example, if you only want Vibe and Channels, you can do so. If you’d like all three services, that’s possible as well. Or, if you just want one of these services, that’s an option, too.

But as mentioned at the top, this will be only available to T-Mobile post-paid customers at launch, with availability to Sprint customers coming soon after. If you don’t fit into either of these categories, wider availability is coming sometime next year.

If you don’t have a streaming TV box or dongle, T-Mobile is giving you an option to buy what they call TVision Hub. This is essentially an HDMI dongle that hooks on to your TV’s HDMI port. The dongle is powered by Android TV so you’ll get all the usual Android TV apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu in addition to a more integrated TVision experience. The dongle will cost $50 and will be available at launch.

It comes with a rather big and somewhat clunky remote that mimics a traditional TV remote. It has dedicated buttons for TVision (of course), Netflix, and YouTube. And since it’s powered by Android TV, the remote is voice-activated by a dedicated Google Assistant button. You’ll get standard media buttons for play/pause, skip back and forth, and volume buttons as well.

T-Mobile TVision will also available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Amazon Fire. Notably missing is support for Roku, at least at launch. Hopefully support for Roku is coming not too soon after launch. TVision launches November 1, and you can signup today for notifications as soon as the service is available.