Some Amazon Fire Tablets Now Feature a Smart Home Device Dashboard

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Fire HD 8 with a Smart Device Dashboard.
Amazon

Amazon is rolling out a smart home dashboard to select Fire tablets. The new Device Dashboard is a one-stop-shop for all smart home controls, and you can access it from a new Smart Home button on your Fire tablet’s navigation bar.

According to ZDNet, the Device Dashboard comes to Amazon’s newest tablets via an app update. All Fire tablets manufactured during and after 2018 should receive the update, including the 2019 Fire 7 tablet, the 2018 and 2020 Fire HD 8 and 8 Plus tablets, and the 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet.

A photo of the Fire dashboard in action.
Amazon

The new Device Dashboard serves as a neat and tidy alternative to voice controls. If you need to quickly adjust all the lights in your house, you can pull up the Dashboard and avoid giving out a litany of voice commands or jumping between smart home apps. You can also set up a cheap Fire tablet as a permanent smart home controller in Device Dashboard mode—a tempting proposition if you’re a hardcore Alexa user.

Amazon is pushing the Device Dashboard update now. It should arrive on your tablet before the end of the week.

Source: Amazon via ZDNet

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

