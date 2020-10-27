X
Popular Searches

Scientists Find Jawbone of Possible Largest Bird Ever in Antarctica

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Artists rendering of a pelagornithid, possibly the biggest flying bird ever
Brian Choo/Smithsonian Magazine

Paleontologists recently uncovered a bone fragment from a species of bony-toothed sea birds, called pelagornithids, that might be the largest flying bird ever discovered. Where an albatross has a wingspan of about 10-12 feet, those of the pelagornithid reached up to 20. The bird also had a terrifying saw-toothed jaw.

The find was noted in a new study, published yesterday in Scientific Reports. The study is the result of a multi-decade “fossil detective story” spanning California to Antarctica, wherein paleontologists have compared fossils from related birds and successfully identified the early history of these enormous soaring birds.

The scientists have researched avian fossils and bony-toothed birds from all around the world. University of California Berkeley Paleontologist Peter Kloess noted some particularly delicate bird bones—part of a jaw and foot from an ancient bird—found in Antarctica during the 1980s. These bones were eventually shipped to California, and part of a collection of over 10,000 fossils that were relocated to University of California Riverside.

Kloess later went to view the collection, then learned the story was bigger than he had originally thought. “I started this research project thinking it would be a short descriptive paper on a jaw fragment to add to the knowledge of a cool group of birds. I had no idea that it would represent a giant individual,” Kloess noted.

A pelagornithid's jaw bone was found in a rock formation laid down more than 37 million years ago.
Peter Kloess/Smithsonian Magazine

Kloess and his colleagues continued their search for bony-toothed bird fossils across other museum collections and stumbled upon a foot bone from another pelagornithid, which was estimated to be 50 million years old. This would put the bird’s existence around the Eocene period, which was life started picking up again after the large mass extinction event. The fossils suggest that the birds thrived in the Antarctic for millions of years.

Scientists believe the large wings of the birds would have allowed them to easily soar long distances, which is why their bones have been found scattered across the Earth from Antarctica up to South California. Their spiky jaws would have perfect for snatching up and dining on squid and fish just below the surface of the water.

The discovery of the bones and the newly-published study raises the question of whether there were even larger birds or flying creatures from the Eocene (or any other) era. But since ancient avian fossils are so rare, it is difficult to determine.

via Smithsonian Magazine

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EZ Baker Uncoated, Durable Steel Construction 12-Piece Bakeware Set - Natural Baking Surface that Heats Evenly for Perfect Baking Results, Set Includes all Necessary Pans
283 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
103 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
97 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
71 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
68 people were interested in this!

Panasonic BK-3HCCA4BA eneloop pro AA High Capacity Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 4 Pack, Black
67 people were interested in this!

Highland Farms Select Light-Up Wall Torch - Mounts to Your Wall
60 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
58 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
56 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
56 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular