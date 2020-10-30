Holiday 2020: The Best ‘Roblox’ Gifts

Roblox has become a fast favorite among younger gamers because of its focus on creativity over traditional gameplay, like Minecraft. The immersive platform allows players to create their own mini 3D worlds and games, with seemingly endless possibilities. Then, they can invite other players to join the fun.

The game’s massive player base loves creating and playing the platform’s myriad of free games. Some offer simple fun, like playing in a waterpark. Others, though, allow you to play in worlds inspired by content outside of Roblox, like that of Pokémon or Call of Duty.

Millions of Roblox players also love creating new worlds using the game’s programming language, Lua, in Roblox Studio. If your kids are interested in coding, they might enjoy tinkering in Roblox Studio (and the game’s occasional contests) more than any of the fun picks below.

Collectible Action Figures: Champions of Roblox

The Champions of Roblox Pack includes figures of six famous characters from the game. They’re perfect for imaginative adventures away from the computer. Plus, you can mix and match each figure’s costumes and weapons to create new custom Roblox characters.

Every figure pack also includes a redeemable digital code that unlocks an exclusive virtual in-game item as a surprise. Although this collection has just six characters, there are tons of other sets you can collect within the Roblox world.

Avatar Items and Game Perks: Robux Gift Card

Robux is the in-game currency of Roblox. You can spend it on additional items for your avatar (like clothing and accessories), as well as common or rare game items. With a digital gift card code, like this one for 2,000 Robux, you’ll have enough dough to buy tons of new items.

The digital gift card works on all versions of the game, including tablets, smartphones, computers, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. All you have to do to redeem it is log in on Roblox‘s redeem page and type the pin code. Happy shopping!

Roblox: Where’s the Noob?

If your child likes books, he or she will probably appreciate Roblox: Where’s the Noob? and it’s Where’s Waldo-esque search-and-find style. The officially-licensed book contains over a dozen intricately illustrated worlds with over 200 items that need finding!

Dive into the worlds of Theme Park Tycoon 2 and Hide and Seek Extreme alongside Builderman, Ezebel: The Pirate Queen, Mr. Bling Bling, and other famous characters. Together you’ll journey through each world as you seek the elusive and mischievous Classic Noob in time to stop him from causing any more chaos.

Action Figure Storage: Roblox Collector’s Tool Box

Kids who enjoy collecting Roblox action figures will eventually need somewhere to safely store them. If your child is building quite the collection, definitely pick up the Roblox Action Collection Collector’s Tool Box. It holds up to 32 figures, and each purchase includes a code for an exclusive in-game virtual item, as well.

The case also includes two exclusive figures—Giant Hunter from “BuildintoGames” Giant Survival and Red Lazer Parkour Runner from “MasterOfTheElements”— so it’s a good way to start a collection. The same as other Roblox figures, you can mix and match clothing and weapons to create unique new characters.

Stay Comfy in Style: Roblox Hoodie and Sweatpants Set

This comfy Roblox Pullover Hoodie and Sweatpants Set is perfect for kids who love the game and want to represent offline. The black sweatpants have the Roblox logo on the right leg, and the hoodie features a character’s face. The hoodie is available in blue, gray, black, pink, red, or yellow. Sizes start at 2-3T up to 5-6X, and it’s recommended you buy a few sizes up.

This 100% cotton unisex set is lightweight, soft, and perfect for casual days lounging around the house. The sweatpants have a drawstring tie and pockets to hold Roblox action figures, of course.

Everyone Loves a Mystery: Roblox Series 8 Action Figure Mystery Box

Few things are as exciting as a mysterious gift, which is why the Roblox Series 8 Mystery Figure Six Pack is so awesome! The pack includes six of the series’ 24 collective figures, some of which also have their own fun accessories. You can also mix and match costumes and items to create your own custom figurine.

Each six-pack of figures comes with a redeemable scratch-off code that unlocks an exclusive virtual in-game item. The mystery boxes each have a letter on them that can spell out Roblox, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get all of them in one pack since they’re random.

Cars Make Everything More Fun: Roblox Apocalypse Rising 4×4 Vehicle

Yes, the Roblox Action Collection figures are pretty cool, but those that come with a fancy vehicle are the coolest! The Roblox Apocalypse Rising 4×4 Vehicle comes with a unique character and accessories, as well as a redeemable digital code to unlock a secret in-game item.

The green SUV is the perfect way for the included character to get through the apocalypse. It’s also got plenty of room in the back for supplies.

Stay Warm: Roblox Flannel Fleece Throw

This ultra-soft Roblox Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is great for cuddling up on a cold day and playing Roblox. The 50- x 40-inch blanket is the perfect size for kids. It can be draped over a couch, chair, or bed to bring gamer-friendly style to any room. It’s made of anti-pilling fleece and high colorfastness, so it won’t fade.