X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: The Best ‘Roblox’ Gifts

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
'Roblox' on a smartphone.
Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock

Roblox has become a fast favorite among younger gamers because of its focus on creativity over traditional gameplay, like Minecraft. The immersive platform allows players to create their own mini 3D worlds and games, with seemingly endless possibilities. Then, they can invite other players to join the fun.

The game’s massive player base loves creating and playing the platform’s myriad of free games. Some offer simple fun, like playing in a waterpark. Others, though, allow you to play in worlds inspired by content outside of Roblox, like that of Pokémon or Call of Duty.

Millions of Roblox players also love creating new worlds using the game’s programming language, Lua, in Roblox Studio. If your kids are interested in coding, they might enjoy tinkering in Roblox Studio (and the game’s occasional contests) more than any of the fun picks below.

Collectible Action Figures: Champions of Roblox

The six "Roblox" action figures in the Champions of Roblox Pack.
Roblox

The Champions of Roblox Pack includes figures of six famous characters from the game. They’re perfect for imaginative adventures away from the computer. Plus, you can mix and match each figure’s costumes and weapons to create new custom Roblox characters.

Every figure pack also includes a redeemable digital code that unlocks an exclusive virtual in-game item as a surprise. Although this collection has just six characters, there are tons of other sets you can collect within the Roblox world.

Collectible Action Figures

Roblox Action Collection - Champions of Roblox Six Figure Pack [Includes Exclusive Virtual Item]

You can mix and match the figures' costumes and accessories.

   Shop Now   

$19.99
More offers

Avatar Items and Game Perks: Robux Gift Card

An ad for "Roblox" 2,000 Robux digital gift card.
Roblox

Robux is the in-game currency of Roblox. You can spend it on additional items for your avatar (like clothing and accessories), as well as common or rare game items. With a digital gift card code, like this one for 2,000 Robux, you’ll have enough dough to buy tons of new items.

The digital gift card works on all versions of the game, including tablets, smartphones, computers, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. All you have to do to redeem it is log in on Roblox‘s redeem page and type the pin code. Happy shopping!

Buy Avatar Items and Game Perks

Roblox Gift Card - 2,000 Robux [Online Game Code]

Redeemable for 2,000 Robux.

   Shop Now   

$25.00
More offers

Roblox: Where’s the Noob?

"Roblox: Where's the Noob?" search-and-find book.
Roblox

If your child likes books, he or she will probably appreciate Roblox: Where’s the Noob? and it’s Where’s Waldo-esque search-and-find style. The officially-licensed book contains over a dozen intricately illustrated worlds with over 200 items that need finding!

Dive into the worlds of Theme Park Tycoon 2 and Hide and Seek Extreme alongside Builderman, Ezebel: The Pirate Queen, Mr. Bling Bling, and other famous characters. Together you’ll journey through each world as you seek the elusive and mischievous Classic Noob in time to stop him from causing any more chaos.

A Book-Based Item Search

Roblox: Where's the Noob?

Over a dozen worlds to explore, while looking for items and characters.

   Shop Now   

$8.99
More offers

Action Figure Storage: Roblox Collector’s Tool Box

The "Roblox" Collector's Tool Box with two figures inside.
Roblox

Kids who enjoy collecting Roblox action figures will eventually need somewhere to safely store them. If your child is building quite the collection, definitely pick up the Roblox Action Collection Collector’s Tool Box. It holds up to 32 figures, and each purchase includes a code for an exclusive in-game virtual item, as well.

The case also includes two exclusive figures—Giant Hunter from “BuildintoGames” Giant Survival and Red Lazer Parkour Runner from “MasterOfTheElements”— so it’s a good way to start a collection. The same as other Roblox figures, you can mix and match clothing and weapons to create unique new characters.

Simple Storage for Action Figures

Roblox Action Collection - Collector's Tool Box and Carry Case that Holds 32 Figures [Includes Exclusive Virtual Item] - Amazon Exclusive

Stores up to 32 Roblox action figures.

   Shop Now   

$17.99
More offers

Stay Comfy in Style: Roblox Hoodie and Sweatpants Set

The "Roblox" Hoodie and Sweatpants Set in red, gray, blue, and yellow.
EXV/Roblox

This comfy Roblox Pullover Hoodie and Sweatpants Set is perfect for kids who love the game and want to represent offline. The black sweatpants have the Roblox logo on the right leg, and the hoodie features a character’s face. The hoodie is available in blue, gray, black, pink, red, or yellow. Sizes start at 2-3T up to 5-6X, and it’s recommended you buy a few sizes up.

This 100% cotton unisex set is lightweight, soft, and perfect for casual days lounging around the house. The sweatpants have a drawstring tie and pockets to hold Roblox action figures, of course.

Stay Comfy in Style

Youth R-OBLOX Pullover Hoodie and Sweatpants Suit for Boys Girls 2 Piece Outfit Fashion Sweatshirt Set (Gray, 2-3Years)

This cozy set is perfect for gaming in comfort.

   Shop Now   

$22.99
More offers

Everyone Loves a Mystery: Roblox Series 8 Action Figure Mystery Box

Six "Roblox" Series 8 action figures from the Mystery Box.
Roblox

Few things are as exciting as a mysterious gift, which is why the Roblox Series 8 Mystery Figure Six Pack is so awesome! The pack includes six of the series’ 24 collective figures, some of which also have their own fun accessories. You can also mix and match costumes and items to create your own custom figurine.

Each six-pack of figures comes with a redeemable scratch-off code that unlocks an exclusive virtual in-game item. The mystery boxes each have a letter on them that can spell out Roblox, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get all of them in one pack since they’re random.

Everyone Loves a Mystery

Roblox Action Collection - Series 8 Mystery Figure 6-Pack [Includes 6 Exclusive Virtual Items]

Contains six figures from Roblox series 8, from a possible collection of 24.

   Shop Now   

$22.99
More offers

Cars Make Everything More Fun: Roblox Apocalypse Rising 4×4 Vehicle

A "Roblox" Apocalypse Rising 4x4 vehicle and action figure.
Roblox

Yes, the Roblox Action Collection figures are pretty cool, but those that come with a fancy vehicle are the coolest! The Roblox Apocalypse Rising 4×4 Vehicle comes with a unique character and accessories, as well as a redeemable digital code to unlock a secret in-game item.

The green SUV is the perfect way for the included character to get through the apocalypse. It’s also got plenty of room in the back for supplies.

Cars Make Everything More Fun

Roblox Action Collection - Apocalypse Rising 4x4 Vehicle [Includes Exclusive Virtual Item]

You can't go wrong with this apocalypse-themed set!

   Shop Now   

$14.99
More offers

Stay Warm: Roblox Flannel Fleece Throw

A Roblox Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket thrown over a chair.
VigorPow/Roblox

This ultra-soft Roblox Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket is great for cuddling up on a cold day and playing Roblox. The 50- x 40-inch blanket is the perfect size for kids. It can be draped over a couch, chair, or bed to bring gamer-friendly style to any room. It’s made of anti-pilling fleece and high colorfastness, so it won’t fade.

Stay Warm and in Good Company

Dream Castle1 Ro-Bloxs Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch Super Soft Cozy Microfiber Couch Blanket, All Season 50"" x40

This kid-size blanket is perfect for a cozy evening of gaming.

   Shop Now   

$30.89
More offers

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
522 people were interested in this!

Printer Stand - Under Desk Printer Stand with Cable Management & Storage Drawers, Height Adjustable Printer Desk with 4 Wheels & Lock Mechanism for Mini 3D Printer by HUANUO
491 people were interested in this!

Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD 2.4GHz WiFi Pet Camera , Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa
266 people were interested in this!

Anker Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-in Stand, Autofocus, Keystone Correction, Digital Zoom, Screen Mirroring for Phones
116 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
115 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
94 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, IP67 Rated, Blue Eclipse
88 people were interested in this!

Nebula Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, Dolby Digital Plus, 2x3W Speaker, Android TV, Built-In Stand, Autofocus, 3-Hour Battery Life, Keystone Correction, and Digital Zoom
80 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black – Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Compatible with iPhone & Android - Built-in Microphone, Long Battery Life - Rain & Water Resistant
70 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Includes Sticker Pack
58 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular