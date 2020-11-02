X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: The Best Streaming Sticks and Boxes

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo of the Roku remote control.
Fozan Ns/Shutterstock

Streaming sticks are an essential item in every home, and they’re often one of the best gifts that you can put under the tree. Not only are streaming sticks snappier, easier to use, and more reliable than typical smart TVs, but they can integrate with your phone and smarthome gadgets to make life easier.

But which streaming stick should you buy? You can’t go wrong with a Roku or the new Chromecast, but most brands offer features that may line up with the lifestyle of whoever you’re shopping for. Many even offer full voice control and deep smart home integration! So here’s the rundown on the best streaming sticks and boxes available today, including info on smart home integration, gaming, and all the good stuff that makes or breaks a gift.

Cheap and Easy: Roku Premiere

A photo of the Roku Premiere box.
Roku

Why overcomplicate things? The 4K-capable Roku Premiere keeps the cost low and takes minutes to set up. It has a no-frills interface, a straightforward remote control, and it’s compatible with all of your favorite streaming services. Roku devices also come with free access to The Roku Channel, and they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant smart home environments.

Don’t need 4K? The more affordable Roku Express HD packs the simplicity of Roku into an even cheaper package. You can also pair Roku streaming sticks with Roku’s smart soundbars for the ultimate all-in-one Christmas gift.

Cheap and Easy

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable

The Roku Premiere packs 4K, smart home compatibility, and a simple remote into an affordable package. You can't beat the price or simplicity of Roku streaming sticks.

   Shop Now   

$39.00
More offers

Killer Content Curation: Chromecast with Google TV

A photo of the blue Chromecast with Google TV
Google

Chromecast with Google TV is the new kid on the block. It’s a 4K streaming stick with a home screen that focuses on curating content just for you, Google Assistant integration, and a simple remote with a knack for voice commands. Notably, the Chromecast with Google TV has a global voice search so you can find shows without jumping from service to service.

Like other Chromecast products, the Chromecast with Google TV can be controlled entirely from your phone, tablet, or laptop. You and your guests can also “cast” videos directly to the streaming stick from your device of choice, or beam photos and websites directly to the big screen.

While it’s not supported out of the box, Chromecast with Google TV will eventually work with Google’s Stadia game streaming service. It’s worth keeping in mind if you’re shopping for a gamer.

Buy at BestBuy

Powerful Streaming and Gaming: NVIDIA SHIELD TV

A photo of the NVIDIA SHIELD streamign box and remote control.
NVIDIA

NVIDIA SHIELD TV is a superpowered streaming box that runs  Android TV. Its enhanced processing power delivers 4K Dolby Vision video with AI upscaling, so even 1080p streams look 4K. NVIDIA SHIELD TV is also capable of playing Android games, and it makes for a fantastic advanced media streamer and Plex server.

The only downside to NVIDIA SHIELD TV is its price tag. If you’re interested in AI upscaling and Android games, then the cheaper, hot dog-shaped NVIDIA SHIELD might suit your needs better than the original SHIELD TV.

Powerful Streaming and Gaming

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player; High Performance, Dolby Vision, 3GB RAM, 2x USB, Works with Alexa

NVIDIA SHIELD uses the same interface as Chromecast with Google TV, but its powerful hardware takes gaming and AI-enhanced video to the next level.

   Shop Now   

$199.99
More offers

For Alexa Households: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

A photo of the Fire TV Stick 4K.
Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K puts your favorite Amazon Prime Video content all in one place, along with Alexa smarthome controls and voice navigation. It’s a smooth simple alternative to other streaming sticks, and it integrates seamlessly with Amazon’s vast array of products and services.

At the time of writing, Fire TV doesn’t have HBO Max or Peacock apps. But that’s the Fire TV Stick 4K’s only serious drawback, and it’s a small thing to trade for Fire TV’s simple interface, voice remote, and Alexa integration—especially if you don’t subscribe to those services.

For Alexa Households

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remote, latest release

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K emphasizes Prime Video and integrates seamlessly with Alexa. If you're subscribed to Amazon services or use Alexa, then this is the streaming stick for you.

   Shop Now   

$29.99
More offers

All Apple All the Time: Apple TV 4K

A photo of the Apple TV streaming box.
Apple

Shopping for someone deep in the Apple ecosystem? Apple TV 4K is a bit expensive, but its ultra-clean interface and iOS integration make for a phenomenal experience. You can navigate Apple TV with voice commands through the Apple Remote, or connect a wireless gamepad to enjoy Apple Arcade games. Want to show your friends a video on the big screen? You can cast content from your iPhone or iPad to Apple TV or use your iOS device as a remote control.

Apple TV 4K works with 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. If you don’t need 4K HDR or Dolby Atmos, then you should buy the Apple TV HD instead, as it’s more affordable (but not as future proof).

Buy on Amazon
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Panasonic Men’s Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System, Wet Dry Hypoallergenic High-Performance Dual Edge Blade - ER-GN70-K, Black
331 people were interested in this!

Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD IPS, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core with Radeon Graphics, 8GB LPDDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Backlit KB, Fingerprint Reader, Alexa Built-in, SF314-42-R9YN
163 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
104 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
79 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
75 people were interested in this!

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Plus Screen Protector - Made for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR - Case Friendly Screen - Impact & Scratch Protection
73 people were interested in this!

Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
62 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
54 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
52 people were interested in this!

USB C Charger, AUKEY Omnia 65W 2-Port Fast Charger for New iPhone/Macbook Pro with GaNFast Technology, PD Charger and USB C Wall Charger for Macbook Pro 13"/15",iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPad Pro 2020,Switch
51 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular