Insta360’s New One X2 360 Camera Adds a Touchscreen and Lasts Longer on a Charge

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Insta360 One X2 Seen from front and back.
Insta360

Two years ago, Insta360 debuted the One X 360 camera, and while well-received, it lacked certain features we now take for granted in action-style cameras—like a touchscreen. Now One X2 is here, and the sequel seeks to fill in those gaps. It adds a touchscreen, bigger battery, IPX8 water resistance, and AI editing tools. But it also adds $30 to the price, landing at $429.99.

A 360 camera, if you aren’t familiar, records a 360-degree field image by placing two wide-angle lenses on opposite sides of the device. Both record simultaneously, and the two videos get stitched together to form one video. In the case of the One X2, that amounts to a 5.7K 360-degree video shot at 30 frames per second (fps).

The Insta360 One X2 on a beach showing a multiangle shot.
Insta360

While the original Insta360 One X did a fine job, it didn’t have a touchscreen. So you couldn’t see or interact with your video while recording. You’d shoot, hope for the best, and see the results later. With the new touchscreen, you can get an idea of your camera angle, so the entire video isn’t tilted or worse.

The One X2 also adds better waterproofing than the original; you can take it down to a depth of 10 meters in water without a case. Any deeper, and you’ll want a case, and it needs to be one designed not to obstruct the video stitching process. it also includes a 1630 mAh battery for an estimated 80-minute recording time.

Insta360 included several software recording tricks as well, including Bullet Time mode, Starlapse mode, webcam mode, AquaVision color correction, and MultiView export. For Bullet Time mode, you’ll buy the new Bullet Time Cord. Turn on Bullet Time mode, attach it to the cord, then swing the thing around to mimic the Bullet Time effect made famous by The Matrix.

You can order the One X2 from Insta360’s site today for $429.99

Buy on Insta360

Source: Insta360 via Engadget

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

